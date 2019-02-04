With jurors deadlocked, a federal judge on Monday declared a mistrial in the corruption case against former Drug Enforcement Administration agent Chad Scott, ending a two-week trial and throwing into question the future of a case that has roiled New Orleans’ federal law enforcement community for years.

The jury deliberated for just over an hour Monday morning before sending a note to U.S. District Judge Jane Triche Milazzo saying they were hopelessly divided and unable to reach a verdict on any of the seven counts Scott faced.

Monday's note echoed ones from Friday, when the jury said it was "far apart" on all seven counts and could not reach a verdict. Monday's note said that at least three people were holding out on each count "on one side or the other."

Milazzo, clearly disappointed, declared a mistrial just before 11 a.m.

While Scott and his attorneys didn't get the acquittal they were hoping for, a mistrial was still a victory.

Moments after Milazzo made the declaration, a smiling Scott shook the hand of one of his defense attorneys, Matt Coman. Soon after, Scott walked to the rail and grabbed his son Tyler in a bear hug, clapping him on the back.

He then went down the row, hugging other family and friends. In the hallway outside, his mother, in tears, vowed to frame news stories about the mistrial.

Reactions at the prosecution table were more subdued. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Charles Miracle and Timothy Duree engaged in quiet but intense conversation.

Another of Scott's attorneys, Stephen Garcia, offered a statement on behalf of the defense.

“We are grateful for the opportunity to have had agent Scott’s case heard,” Garcia said. “We look forward to the opportunity to attempt to reach a full vindication.”

Prosecutors, through a spokeswoman, issued a brief statement saying they would “carefully consider next steps in this important matter and report it to the court at the appropriate time.”

The jury's decision raises questions about what could come next for the three-year investigation and prosecution. Department of Justice rules require the judge to set a new trial date within 70 days. Milazzo set a Feb. 12 date for a teleconference between the parties to select new trial dates.

Prosecutors have several factors to consider in deciding whether to pursue a retrial, according to former U.S. Attorney Harry Rosenberg.

"They're going to have to consider the resources they're expending," he said. "They have to make a decision." With the mistrial, he added, the prosecutors have less leverage to lean on Scott or another indicted task force member, Rodney Gemar, for cooperation.

The mistrial declaration ended a two-week trial in which Scott faced counts of obstruction of justice, perjury and falsification of government forms.

The trial featured riveting testimony in which Scott's former targets and informants painted a vivid picture of the world of large-shipment drug trafficking out of Houston. Frederick Brown, Edwin Martinez and Jorge Perralta all helped move kilos of cocaine and heroin from Houston to Louisiana, Atlanta and Baltimore, each testified.

That meant coming into contact with Scott, whose task force routinely prowled a stretch of Interstate 12 on the north shore, a busy drug trafficking corridor.

The agent, Brown said, was known as "Big Dog," and when he first called Brown on his personal line, the trafficker was so shocked and scared he hung up. When Scott called back, Brown handed the phone to his wife. "I gave it to her like a disease," he told the jury.

Scott’s larger-than-life persona was bolstered by testimony from Karl Newman and Johnny Domingue, two former Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office deputies who were members of a task force Scott led. Both have admitted using and selling drugs and stealing money from suspects.

Newman was Scott's longtime right-hand man, looking to Scott for leadership. Domingue, who was in his 20s when he began working with "Mr. Scott," said he hoped one day to be what Scott was.

Newman said Scott was an aggressive agent who often operated in the "gray areas" but sometimes strayed "into the black areas," too. If an agent had a problem with that, Newman said, that agent wouldn't last long on Scott's task force.

Things began to turn for the task force after Louisiana State Police arrested Domingue during a drug sting in early 2016. Once state investigators realized where the investigation might lead, "they asked us to take it over," lead investigator Richard "Chip" Hardgrave of the FBI told the jury.

Investigators feared that local federal prosecutors might be compromised by their relationship to the task force and its cases, so they took the unusual step of handing over the investigation to special prosecutors from the Department of Justice.

The probe quickly zeroed in on Scott and other members of the task force. But other targets appeared in the cross-hairs, too. In December 2016, several dozen FBI agents descended on the Hammond Police Department and the Hammond headquarters of Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff Daniel Edwards.

They closed down adjacent offices, sent people home and spent nearly 24 hours combing through computers, phones and files. Edwards, who was friendly with Scott, was never implicated in the probe, and insisted that he was cooperating fully.

While agents were chasing leads, specially appointed prosecutors from El Paso, Texas, were combing through the records of Scott's old investigations.

Those efforts produced some unusual results. In a few cases, guilty pleas were overturned or allowed to be withdrawn, and suspects were allowed to go free. In others, the government reduced the charges against pending defendants, shortening the amount of potential jail time they faced.

One such prosecution ended up being the basis for most of the charges Scott faced in the just-concluded trial. The obstruction and perjury counts he faced revolved around the trial of Perralta, a Houston-based drug supplier.

Perralta was tried and convicted in a January 2016 trial, but the government accused Scott of persuading Martinez and Brown to lie under oath at Perralta’s trial. They also said that Scott lied under oath in hearings related to the trial.

Perralta’s conviction was overturned, and he was allowed to go free.

Brown and Martinez both testified in Scott’s trial. The traffickers described how they feared Scott’s power to put them behind bars. But they also needed the agent, because he had promised them that he could get sentences reduced, they said.

Martinez, who was facing a recommended life sentence, testified that Scott had him flown on a DEA plane from Texas to Louisiana, where, he said, Scott told him he was the only agent who'd ever gotten someone's life sentence reduced by 95 percent.

The jury also deadlocked on the two counts of falsification of government records. Scott was accused of misstating the date and place of the seizure of a truck that Frederick Brown had given to him. On official forms, Scott said he and Newman had confiscated the truck from Brown at a meeting in Metairie on July 28, 2014. Actually, Scott had picked up the truck from Brown in Cypress, Texas, after Brown bought it at Scott's behest.

The defense never sought to deny the basic facts about the truck. But they called it a "clerical error" and argued that the date and time on the forms made no difference.

They took issue with the government's repeated references to the truck being a "gift from a drug dealer," and noted that on that same July day, Scott filled out the required paperwork and the truck was impounded and went through the normal seizure process. In other words, it followed all customary procedures for a seized vehicle, they argued.

On the obstruction and perjury counts against Scott, the main defense strategy was to attack the witnesses' credibility, saying they were all admitted drug dealers, dirty cops and liars.

During Newman's testimony, Coman repeatedly referred to transcripts of jail calls Newman made with his wife. In those calls, Newman said over and over that the government was going to make him say whatever they wanted. "It's like a magic show," he told her. "No matter whether it's true or not."

On the stand, Newman admitted saying those things, adding that his life "was crashing down around him," as he sat in the St. Tammany Parish Jail in mid-2016. Not only had he been exposed as a drug user and peddler, he said, but also as a philanderer: "I didn't know which way to move."

But, he said, he was telling the truth now.

The case attracted attention from New Orleans’ federal law enforcement community, many of whom showed up in Milazzo's courtroom to watch parts of the trial. U.S. Attorney Peter Strasser, who at one time represented a defendant in a case investigated by Scott, appeared periodically.

Members of the federal Public Defender’s Office, including its chief, Claude Kelly, were often in attendance. The gallery was also often filled with current or former federal agents, some of whom came to support their colleagues on the prosecution side, others who were there in support of Scott.

For Rosenberg, the failure to get a conviction wasn't a surprise. Juries are prone to trust federal law enforcement officers, he said, while the government's witnesses had credibility problems from the start.

"They had a lot of baggage," he said. "The jury obviously was concerned about their motives for testifying."

