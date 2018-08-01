A New Orleans man has admitted to committing four murders in and around the city, including the killing of a 7-month-old boy and his father in a gang-related drive-by shooting in Algiers.
Kwame Fleming, 27, confessed to the killings in interviews with federal officials, according to a court document filed Wednesday.
Fleming pleaded guilty to seven federal counts, including acting as an accessory after the fact to the June 1, 2015, murder of Jacquez Young in Terrytown. He faces up to life imprisonment when he is sentenced Nov. 28 by U.S. District Judge Ivan Lemelle.
The Young murder was only the tip of the iceberg, however. Although he was not charged in their deaths, Fleming also admitted in court papers to roles in the November 2013 murders of DeShawn Butler and his 7-month-old son DeShawn Kinard, as well as the December 2014 murder-for-hire of Guy Henderson.
Kinard’s death aroused special horror given his age and because his mother was only feet away, driving a car, when her son and his father were cut down by a barrage of bullets near the Crescent City Connection.
Fleming’s plea agreement with the U.S. Attorney’s Office is silent on whether he could face state or federal charges for the killings of Butler, Kinard and Henderson.
He admitted to a hand in their deaths as part of what is known as a “proffer” session — an offer of information in anticipation of receiving a plea agreement.
Federal prosecutors did not agree to any particular sentence for Fleming, but they said his statements to them were “protected,” which means they cannot be used against him in state court.
Orleans Parish District Attorney Leon Cannizzaro said Fleming’s confession to the federal authorities may have limited usefulness.
“We will wait until our federal partners have concluded and closed their case with Mr. Fleming before reviewing the opportunity for further action,” Cannizzaro said in a statement. He noted that “in (the) double-murder case Mr. Fleming’s co-defendants are either deceased or have pleaded guilty and been sentenced.”
Fleming’s lawyer, Bruce Whittaker, said his client pleaded guilty to help right his wrongs.
“I think yesterday was a day of beginning the process of atonement, by ... acknowledging his responsibility for wrongdoing,” Whittaker said. “It was not an easy day for him, but I think it was an important day.”
In court papers, Fleming admitted to an astonishing spree of violent crime in a 19-month period in 2013-15, which ended only when he was arrested after a high-speed chase near Baton Rouge.
Fleming said he had a .40-caliber pistol with laser sights when he and two other people spotted Butler — who was a member of the Fischer Fools street gang — in a vehicle with two women on Nov. 13, 2013. Butler’s gang had been feuding with the rival Hot Block gang, according to police.
Fleming said he fired at least 10 shots into Butler’s vehicle, with more shots coming from one of his accomplices. Unknown to them, Butler's infant son was also inside the car. He died next to his father.
Another suspect in the case, Isaac Pierre, pleaded guilty to two counts of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder in December 2014, receiving a 40-year sentence. Another man, Kevin J. Thomas, pleaded guilty to obstruction of justice in the case and received a four-year sentence in September.
Two additional suspects in the Algiers shooting, Verdell Lewis and Kerry Pierre, were themselves gunned down a week later, according to nola.com.
Fleming also said that he killed Guy Henderson Jr., a 27-year-old SUNO graduate, in the 3200 block of Ptolemy Street on Dec. 29, 2014.
He said a man named “Harold” asked him to commit the murder for $5,000 because Henderson had put a gun to the head of Harold’s aunt.
Fleming and another man hid in bushes to ambush Henderson, according to court papers.
The court record does not give Harold's last name or identify the second shooter beyond his initials, “R.J.”
The fact that Fleming had confessed to federal prosecutors about Henderson’s death was apparently news to the local District Attorney’s Office.
Cannizzaro said that local “authorities never developed a suspect in the December 2014 murder of Guy Henderson and we will look into this case further based upon information we were provided only today.”
In the charges to which he pleaded guilty Wednesday, Fleming acknowledged helping arm two other men as they participated in a retaliatory attack on a man in an Audi sedan on Whitney Avenue on June 1, 2015. The man was wounded and Young was killed.
Two other suspects have pleaded guilty in connection with Young’s death. Michael Brown awaits sentencing in federal court, while Hasaan Johnson received a 25-year sentence in state court.
Fleming said he also crossed state lines to take part in the robbery of marijuana, synthetic cannabis, money and an AK-47 assault rifle from a drug dealer in Mississippi on June 3, 2015. Later that day his group led Zachary police officers on a high-speed chase in Baton Rouge. Fleming was ultimately arrested in New Orleans on June 5.