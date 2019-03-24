Louisiana taxpayers have spent more than $288,000 to pay the salaries both of two judges sidelined by sexual misconduct allegations and of their temporary replacements since May, and that figure is growing as investigations and court proceedings continue.

The state has paid $114,000 to suspended St. John the Baptist Parish Judge Jeff Perilloux since he left the bench in May and $89,000 to Orleans Parish Criminal District Court Judge Byron C. Williams since he left the bench in July, public records obtained from the state Supreme Court show.

Both judges have been suspended as a result of sexual misconduct allegations.

Perilloux faces trial on three felony counts of indecent behavior with a juvenile and a misdemeanor sexual battery charge.

Williams has not been charged with any crime, but his conduct at the New Orleans courthouse is under investigation by the state Judiciary Commission. He is the subject of complaints that include allegations he groped a clerk and made inappropriate comments in his drug court, according to sources.

Rafael Goyeneche III, president of the watchdog Metropolitan Crime Commission, said the continuing payments to the judges and their replacements are the “byproduct of the convoluted and glacial pace these investigations traditionally take.”

“Unfortunately, these types of investigations aren’t measured in days, weeks or months. They’re usually measured in years. So this is not atypical. Judges, just like any other individual that is under investigation, are entitled to due process,” he said.

In addition to paying the judges' salaries, taxpayers have so far spent $29,000 on Perilloux’s ad hoc fill-ins in the 40th Judicial District Court and $49,000 on Williams’ replacements at Criminal District Court.

Former Criminal District Court Judge Dennis Waldron has become a workhorse at both courthouses, overseeing the docket in Criminal District Court’s Section G as well as the case against Perilloux in St. John.

It's hard to say when either case might be resolved.

Perilloux’s trial on allegations that he groped his teenage daughter’s friends has been postponed indefinitely after initially being set for March.

Meanwhile, the status of the Judiciary Commission probe of Williams’ behavior at the courthouse is unclear; under state law, such investigations are confidential.

Williams’ attorney, Ernest Jones, declined to comment on the status of the Judiciary Commission investigation.

However, Jones said he had no quibble with the commission’s deliberate pace. “I'm not troubled by what the Judiciary Commission does. I'm not troubled by its rules or process,” he said.

Goyeneche said he thinks the commission should prioritize cases like Williams’ where a judge has opted for a suspension — Williams' was voluntary — and others are filling in. He also believes that the proceedings against judges like Williams should be opened up to the public.

“It's not susceptible to public scrutiny at this stage, so you don't know what's going on — how long it's been delayed, what the reasons for the delay are,” Goyeneche said.

Perilloux’s attorney declined to comment. Even if Perilloux is acquitted at a trial, he could still face a Judiciary Commission investigation, which might lead to a longer suspension.

Perilloux, a former assistant district attorney, became a judge in January 2017. Williams, also a former prosecutor, was sworn in as a judge at the start of 2015.

Both men's terms are set to expire at the end of 2020, with elections for their seats that fall.