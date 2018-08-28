“It’s over with,” a New Orleans judge told jurors who thought they would see a murder trial on Tuesday.
Just before scheduled opening arguments, a man facing what would have been his third murder trial instead pleaded guilty to manslaughter for a 2012 shooting in the former Iberville housing development.
Prosecutors amended the charge from second-degree murder, but they left the sentence for Demonte Carmouche, 25, in the hands of Criminal District Court Judge Benedict Willard.
That leaves the question of Carmouche's punishment wide open. He faces zero to 40 years in prison at a Sept. 6 hearing. Had he been convicted of murder, he would have faced an automatic sentence of life in prison without parole.
The agreement between the Orleans Parish District Attorney’s Office and defense attorney Greg Carter wrapped up a protracted legal struggle that had already resulted in another defendant’s conviction.
Carmouche has been in custody since his arrest days after the July 8, 2012 shooting of 19-year-old Terrance Lewis in the 1400 block of Iberville Street.
Authorites alleged that Carmouche and Aldred Dixon, now 23, had been stalking Lewis for hours as part of a neighborhood beef. They said Lewis’ cousin had been accused of trying to murder both Carmouche and Dixon, and another cousin of Lewis was charged in the death of Dixon's brother.
Two gunmen – one with a 9mm pistol and the other with a .40-caliber – shot Lewis the moment he stepped out of his grandmother’s house, police said. Lewis’ grandmother said that with his dying words, he pinned the blame on “Al and D-Man.”
With no eyewitnesses and only grainy surveillance video, that dying declaration became a key point of attack for defense attorneys at two trials in April 2015 and September 2017. They said the grandmother could not be trusted.
A jury deadlocked on both defendants at the first trial. At the second trial, the jury convicted Dixon of second-degree murder but deadlocked with a 6-6 vote on Carmouche.
Because Dixon was under 18 at the time of the crime, Willard said he will one day be eligible for parole.
Defense attorney Greg Carter, who took over Carmouche's defense after the previous trials, said he was “absolutely” ready to present a case this week.
However, Carter praised District Attorney Leon Cannizzaro’s office for agreeing to amend the charge.
Carter said the last plea offer on the table from the District Attorney’s Office that came with a firm sentence was for 15 years, but his client refused to take it.
“At this point we think it’s a fair conclusion,” Carter said. “He’s fought this case six years, unrelentingly. So it was certainly a tough decision for him to make, and his family to make.”
Carter represented Carmouche along with Royce Duplessis. Assistant District Attorneys Jason Napoli and Darius Greene prosecuted the case.
Carmouche shook Carter’s hand after pleading guilty.
Meanwhile, Carmouche still has an open second-degree battery count linked to a 2012 incident in jail. The judge said he will hold a hearing on that charge next week.