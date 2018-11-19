Photos and video taken at a beach condo in Florida that prosecutors say show a “lustful disposition” by a St. John the Baptist Parish judge toward teenage girls will be admissible in his upcoming trial on sexual misconduct charges in Louisiana, another judge ruled Monday.
Judge Jeff Perilloux of the 40th Judicial District has been suspended from the bench since late June, when he was indicted on three felony counts of indecent behavior with a juvenile and a misdemeanor sexual battery charge for allegedly putting his hands under the clothes of his daughter’s female friends and touching their breasts.
The Louisiana charges against Perilloux cover encounters with the girls at his house in LaPlace from May to December of 2017, with the three felony counts stemming from incidents in May and June.
On those occasions, prosecutors said, Perilloux gave two girls — ages 14 and 15 — massages that wound up with him touching the girls’ breasts. In one instance, he allegedly stroked the 15-year-old’s breasts for 30 seconds.
That same 15-year-old also reported similar acts of inappropriate touching by Perilloux when she went on a trip to Destin, Florida, with the 50-year-old judge, two of his daughters and two more teenage female friends.
In a court filing requesting to admit the additional evidence, prosecutors said Perilloux stuck his fingers into the girl’s bikini bottom at one point while she was in his room to ask if she and her friends could stay out past their curfew.
Perilloux denies this claim, admitting he might have touched the girl, but only in an effort to reach his cell phone while sitting on the bed.
But, according to the prosecution’s filing, the girl backed away and said “no,” with Perilloux then sitting up in his bed, where he “begged” the girl for him to be able to “do” her top.
Later in the trip, Perilloux allegedly asked the girl, “Hey, are we cool about what happened the other day?” before putting up his hand as if to give a high five.
The girl put her head down and said “yeah,” the filing states.
But Perilloux’s advances didn’t stop there, prosecutors said.
The judge allegedly messaged the girl, showing a photo of his “naked legs from the thighs down” and sent the girl a photo of herself “wearing loose-fitting short shorts from underneath.” Prosecutors said that message was followed with “three large red heart emojis.”
In his 16-page, handwritten ruling Monday, ad hoc judge Dennis Waldron allowed for these and other additional allegations to be shown to the jury at Perilloux’s trial, which has been set to begin March 11 in Edgard.
A video showing Perilloux and the 15-year-old girl will also be admissible. It allegedly shows the girl wearing “short shorts” with Perilloux resting his head on her upper thighs and asking, “Are you recording me?”
Another allegation that can be admitted is that Perilloux gave another 15-year-old girl $100 and offered to take her out to dinner.
“Patting on butts” of the girls and an incident with yet another girl where Perilloux allegedly applied vapor rub on her breast will also be admissible, Waldron ruled.
Although prosecutors and Perilloux’s attorneys argued for more than seven hours over two days behind closed doors whether the allegations would be admissible, Waldron ultimately granted the prosecution everything it requested.
In his ruling, he said the additional allegations shouldn’t be judged as any sort of substantive evidence, but rather allowed for showing a “lustful disposition toward young females in general,” with that “lustful disposition” key for the prosecution's argument that Perilloux’s actions were intentional.
Whether a jury will see it as such or not, Waldron did say in his ruling that the evidence brought by the prosecution shows a “most unusual relationship” between Perilloux and his daughter’s female friends.
Assistant state Attorney General Matt Derbes called the decision a big win for the state, saying afterward, “We’re extremely happy that we’re going to get an opportunity to present our entire case to the jury and let the jury have the benefit of all of the evidence."
Perilloux said “no comment” when asked for his reaction afterward.
His attorney David Courcelle also declined to comment.
The next step in the case will be a pre-trial conference set for Feb. 5 in LaPlace.
The state Supreme Court appointed Waldron, a retired Orleans Parish Criminal District Court judge, to oversee the case through its conclusion.