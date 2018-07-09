Nearly five years after their arrest, two men have pleaded guilty to reduced charges in connection with a deadly drive-by shooting in New Orleans' Lower Garden District.
Dentri Lee, 28, and Tyrone Dooley, 24, received 25-year sentences on Friday in connection with the killing of Billy McCormick.
With credit for time served, Dooley's attorney expects the pair to be released in about a year.
Authorities said that McCormick was riding in the back seat of a Nissan Altima in the 400 block of Felicity Street on Aug. 27, 2013, when it was sideswiped by a Toyota Corolla driven by Dooley.
The occupants of the Corolla opened fire on the car with McCormick and killed him, according to police.
McCormick, 22, was the father of a daughter, according to an obituary.
Investigators turned up ballistic evidence, video surveillance and witness statements tying Lee and Dooley to the killing, according to a Times-Picayune article.
Lee and Dooley were charged with one count of second-degree murder and two counts of attempted second-degree murder each in December 2013. They pleaded guilty to three counts of obstruction of justice each under their agreement with the Orleans Parish District Attorney’s Office.
Assistant District Attorney Bonycle Sokunbi prosecuted the case.
Lee was represented by Brian Woods, a staff attorney for the Orleans Public Defenders. Dooley was represented by Allyson Billeaud.
"We are satisfied with the outcome of this five-year-old case. Though we were prepared to go to trial, the agreement with the state provides Mr. Dooley with some comfort knowing that he will be able to return home within a reasonable time period," Billeaud said.