A rising New Orleans rapper accused of raining a hail of bullets on two brothers faced potential jurors in court on Monday after a judge rejected a last-ditch bid to have his murder charges tossed.

Widner “Flow” Degruy, a protégé of superstar New Orleans rapper Lil Wayne, will be tried this week after Criminal District Court Judge Tracey Flemings-Davillier let stand two counts of second-degree murder.

Degruy bore a cross tattoo between his eyes — just like Lil Wayne — as he stared at the men and women who could decide his fate.

Prosecutors allege that Degruy and Jonathan Evans shot up brothers Kendrick and Kendred Bishop, 22 and 18, as they sat in a car on a New Orleans East side street on Memorial Day 2015.

Degruy will receive an automatic sentence of life without parole if convicted as charged. He has spent most of his days since he was charged in September 2015 in jail awaiting trial, aside from a brief stint before his indictment where he posted $500,000 bail.

Prosecutors could reveal the details of their case against Degruy in their opening statement as early as Tuesday morning. But shortly before attorneys were set to begin picking jurors, defense lawyer Gary Wainwright asked the judge to toss his client’s charges.

Wainwright’s request centered on the fact that Evans, who became a cooperating witness for the Orleans Parish District Attorney’s Office, was briefly joined by his lawyer while a grand jury heard witnesses in September 2015.

Evans’ attorney entered the grand jury room, which is usually protected by state laws that keep such proceedings secret, to confirm that Evans cut a plea deal with prosecutors.

Yet according to Wainwright, only a “target” of a grand jury proceeding is allowed to have a lawyer present for a grand jury proceeding under Louisiana law.

“When he came into that room, he already had a deal. He was not the ‘target’ of that grand jury proceeding because he had reached an agreement with the state,” Wainwright said. “Mr. Degruy's indictment is a product of this unlawfully conducted grand jury proceeding.”

Prosecutors said that deal or no deal, Evans was still a target of the grand jury. He was also charged with two counts of second-degree murder and other counts, and days passed before he formally pleaded guilty in exchange for a 20-year sentence.

Wainwright said he found it suspicious that prosecutors did not present the grand jury with a written cooperation agreement.

“They could have signed that cooperation agreement outside that grand jury room. What level of rush and lack of trust was being demonstrated?” he said.

Flemings-Davillier sided with Assistant District Attorneys Alex Calenda and Irena Zajickova.

Soon afterward, a courtroom deputy unshackled Degruy, whose face is covered in tattoos, so he could watch potential jurors as they were being questioned.

At Degruy’s trial this week, Evans is expected to be the star witness for the state. Evans testified at an unrelated murder trial last year that he started selling drugs and carrying a gun at the age of 14 -- and that Degruy was his role model.

Wainwright has cast Evans as the real mastermind behind the attack, saying he sprayed the brothers with bullets from an AK-47. He has said his client’s only guilt was in obstructing the investigation into the double homicide afterward.

Degruy’s status as a well-known rapper on the New Orleans scene has attracted widespread attention to his criminal case. Supporters packed the courtroom along with relatives of the Bishop brothers.

“If there are any issues that you present, you will be asked to leave,” Flemings-Davillier warned the crowd.