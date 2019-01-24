A New Orleans judge found an alleged cop killer mentally incompetent after hearing from three forensic doctors who agreed that for now he cannot proceed to trial.

As the slain officer's family watched on, Orleans Parish Criminal District Court Judge Franz Zibilich ordered Darren Bridges sent to the forensic mental hospital in Jackson for competency restoration.

"This court has always indicated that justice delayed is justice denied, however today we have heard from three trained, super-experienced doctors," Zibilich said. "I am not a doctor. The state put on nothing to refute those recommendations."

The ruling will likely delay Bridges' scheduled March trial date. He could remain at the hospital indefinitely until Zibilich finds that he is ready to face a jury.

The judge said he would hold another hearing in April unless doctors inform him that Bridges' competency has been restored before then.

Bridges, 31, is accused of fatally shooting Officer Marcus McNeil on a New Orleans East street in October 2017. He faces life imprisonment on first-degree murder and other charges.

After a 75-minute evaluation on Thursday, court-appointed forensic doctors Richard Richoux and Rafael Salcedo said they believe Bridges suffers from psychotic symptoms and depression that would prevent him from aiding his lawyers.

Their conclusion hewed closely to that of a defense expert, Dr. Sarah DeLand, who examined Bridges twice before the hearing.

Alleged cop killer Darren Bridges is bipolar, paranoid, incompetent for trial, attorney says Darren Bridges was diagnosed with bipolar disorder before he was accused of killing a New Orleans police officer in 2017 and has devolved into…

"He’s not grossly psychotic. What he reports are intermittent auditory hallucinations … and some degree of depression and trouble concentrating," Richoux said.

Bridges says he hears voices telling him that conversation partners are lying to him. Richoux said he also appears to have "psychomotive retardation," the slowing down of brain and motor functions.

Richoux said Bridges' most likely diagnosis was schizoaffective disorder. The Mayo Clinic defines it as "a mental disorder in which a person experiences a combination of schizophrenia symptoms, such as hallucinations or delusions, and mood disorder symptoms, such as depression or mania."

Bridges's symptoms would not prevent him from one criterion for mental competency, the ability to understand the trial, the doctors said. However, they would prevent him from assisting his lawyers, the other criterion.

Bridges reported that he first sought mental health help at age 18, when his family evacuated to Houston after Hurricane Katrina. He also saw doctors in 2016 and 2017, before the shooting of McNeil.

Since his arrest, Bridges has been taking the medications Zyprexa, Prozac and lithium at the jail.

Richoux and DeLand both said they thought Bridges can be restored to competency and proceed to trial. According to jail records, Bridges only takes his morning medication regimen only about 50 percent of the time.

"I’m not knocking jails by saying this, but as a practical matter, jails frankly don’t care whether you take medication or not, as long as you’re not causing a problem," Richoux said. "The whole purpose of a hospital is to try to place him in a posture to proceed."

The forensic experts said they saw no signs that Bridges is malingering, a medical term for feigning symptoms to avoid bad consequences.

Assistant District Attorney Tiffany Tucker sought to push back against the conclusion that Bridges is incompetent in cross-examination of the forensic experts.

Tucker pointed out that Bridges obtained his GED and was attending classes at Delgado Community College at the time of McNeil's shooting. She also noted that a doctor wrote in 2016 that Bridges said he had "no history of hearing voices."

"He is actively participating in group therapy sessions, he is actively participating in puzzles," she said. "To say that he is not able to keep up with something I don’t think is accurate."

Tucker said she thought Bridges might be employing a "delay tactic."

However, Zibilich expressed skepticism that he should overrule the doctors' recommendation.

"I’m just supposed to disbelieve these three doctors?" he asked. "Isn’t it better to be safe than sorry?"

Defense attorney Kerry Cuccia said he thought Bridges clearly met the legal criteria for mental incompetence. Jailhouse games of chess, checkers or Parcheesi were no comparison to the stress of trial, he said.

"He's going to have to make some decisions the consequences of which are much more severe than what takes place in a therapy game," Cuccia said.

He added that he thought Tucker might be "posturing for the audience and the media" with her opposition to the doctors' recommendation.

Bridges, wearing orange jail garb and shackles, sat mute during the hearing.

The last trial in New Orleans of an alleged cop killer, Travis Boys, was also delayed by questions over his mental competency after he smeared excrement on his face at a pre-trial hearing. However, doctors in Jackson concluded that Boys was likely malingering, and a judge ordered him to proceed to trial, where he was found guilty.

Speaking to reporters after the hearing Thursday, Cuccia declined to compare his client and Boys.