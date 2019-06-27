New Orleans prosecutors have once again upped the pressure on a financial planner from Natchez accused of multiple sexual assaults.

An Orleans Parish special grand jury handed up a new second-degree rape charge against William McDonough, 46, on Wednesday.

With the latest charge, which was contained in a superseding indictment, prosecutors alleged that McDonough raped a woman in New Orleans in February 2013.

The charge adds to the complex series of accusations against McDonough involving four women, which could translate into a decades-long prison sentence if he is convicted.

McDonough had previously been accused in the second-degree rape of a woman who met him on a dating app at his Warehouse District condo on Sept. 15, 2016.

He was out on bond for that charge when he was accused of the second-degree rape and second-degree battery of a different woman in February and March of this year. Days after his arrest in that case, authorities said that McDonough repeatedly contacted his accuser despite a stay-away order. Wednesday’s superseding indictment also charges McDonough with a protective order violation.

Assistant District Attorney Jason Napoli said the woman accusing McDonough of rape in the February 2013 incident decided to pursue charges after the later allegations emerged.

A fourth woman claims McDonough attacked her on May 15, 2014. Prosecutors brought a second-degree kidnapping charge in connection with that incident last month.

Although he spent years out on bail, Orleans Parish Criminal District Court Judge Tracey-Flemings Davillier sent McDonough to jail earlier this month. She said she was moved to do so by the mounting allegations against McDonough.

Defense lawyer Cameron Mary earlier this month accused prosecutors of “repackaging” old accusations against his client to have him jailed.

McDonough has pleaded not guilty to all the charges against him. His next court appearance is set for July 10.

