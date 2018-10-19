An allegation that Orleans Parish Criminal District Court Judge Byron C. Williams crept up on a court clerk in her office and grabbed her breast last year is all that remains of a sexual harassment lawsuit she filed earlier this year.
Civil District Court Judge Nakisha Ervin-Knott tossed out the clerk's other two allegations against Williams on Friday, ruling that they were barred by a one-year statute of limitations.
But Ervin-Knott declined to throw out the lawsuit itself, which the clerk filed in July.
The Advocate generally does not identify purported victims of sexual abuse or harassment.
Williams, a former state and federal prosecutor who was elected as a judge in 2014, agreed in June to an interim suspension from the bench while the state Judiciary Commission investigates complaints from multiple women who have accused him of harassment or untoward conduct in the courthouse.
The female clerk, who works for a different judge in the building, claims she had volunteered for Williams’ campaign and that he slapped her buttocks as they left his campaign headquarters one day in September 2014.
Then, in 2015, she spoke with Williams in the main hallway of the criminal courthouse, and as she walked away, she claims, Williams blurted, "Yeah, I started to tap that ass then.” She took it as a threat, walked back and told him so, the lawsuit states.
But Ervin-Knott ruled that the clerk can’t pursue those two claims.
In her remaining claim, she says she was sitting at her desk, talking on the phone in July 2017 when “she was startled by a finger coming from her right side and touching the center of her chest,” the lawsuit states. “She jumped and looked to her right to see Judge Williams leaving her office.”
Later, while she was still on the phone, “she suddenly and shockingly felt a hand cupping one of her breasts from underneath and rubbing upwards. Startled, she looked up and again saw Judge Williams running out of her office.”
She said she ran out to confront the judge, but he was gone. She promptly reported the incident to the court's judicial administrator, Rob Kazik, the lawsuit states.
Her attorney, Larry Demmons, did not return a message seeking comment on Friday.
Ernest Jones, Williams’ attorney, argued that Friday's decision weakens the case against his client.
“If you make a claim for intentional infliction of emotional distress, you tend to get that if there’s a pattern or practice,” Jones said. “There’s some cases where people have almost daily been subject to harassment. A one-off, that’s a whole different thing.”
Jones claims the alleged groping incident never happened and that the clerk’s allegation stemmed from a "misunderstanding."
Pressed to elaborate, Jones said Williams touched the clerk “in the shoulder area,” as she was wearing “a dress he admired."
“He never grabbed anybody’s breast. That just didn’t happen,” Jones said.
No trial date has been set in the case.