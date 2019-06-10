A Gretna woman was sentenced to eight years in prison on Monday after admitting to her role in the killing of her boyfriend’s stepfather.
Amber Wilson, 34, pleaded guilty in 24th Judicial District Court in Gretna to a charge of conspiracy to commit second-degree murder, though it is not clear what role she played in the 2016 killing of Raymond Laurent, 60, in Terrytown.
Wilson’s boyfriend, Michael Dick, pleaded guilty to manslaughter in April, admitting to shooting Laurent, who was married to his mother, in Laurent’s Whitney Avenue home.
Dick, 33, was charged with second-degree murder but plead to the lesser charge in a deal with prosecutors. He was sentenced to 80 years in prison, getting 40 years for the killing and a concurrent 20-year sentence for being a felon in possession of a weapon. His sentence was doubled, however, because he was a four-time felony offender.
Judge Donnie Rowan of the 24th Judicial District Court in Gretna accepted Wilson’s plea and sentenced her on Monday, according to court records.
U.S. Marshals arrested Wilson and Dick in Picayune, Miss., in September 2016 just day’s after Dick’s mother, Myrtle Whittaker, found Laurent, her husband, dead on their living room sofa. Laurent had a single gunshot wound to the head and there were no signs of forced entry.
Authorities said Whittaker told police her son and husband had been arguing about money shortly before Laurent was killed and that Dick admitted killing Laurent to law enforcement after his arrest.
Dick’s previous convictions were for extortion, making threatening phone calls, intimidating a witness and false representation of a controlled dangerous substance.