Jurors heard opening statements Wednesday in the second trial of Teddy Chester, a former death row inmate granted a new trial for the 1995 killing of a Metairie cab driver.
Chester and Elbert Ratcliff were convicted in separate trials two decades ago of killing John Adams, who was found dead in his cab with a single gunshot wound to the back of his head.
The state Supreme Court upheld the convictions of both men, but a federal judge ruled in June that Chester did not have adequate legal representation at his trial in 1997.
Chester is not charged with first-degree murder this time, but he faces life in prison if convicted of second-degree murder in 24th Judicial District Court.
On Wednesday, Assistant District Attorney Douglas Rushton told jurors that Chester had been identified as a person of interest after the arrest of Ratcliff, whose fingerprints matched those found on Adams’ personal belongings found strewn about the cab.
When Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies came across Chester while responding to a noise complaint three months after the killing, Chester jumped out of a window to escape, only to be apprehended later.
Rushton said that although Chester gave conflicting accounts to police, he admitted to being involved in the killing.
He said Chester’s girlfriend at the time, Quinese Pollard, will once again testify as to what Chester told her about the shooting and that jurors will see letters Chester wrote to her, telling her to find an alibi for him and threatening her.
Under Louisiana law, Chester can be found guilty of murder if he was involved in Adams’ death, even if he did not pull the trigger.
Chester’s attorneys, however, argue their client, who was 18 at the time, was simply at the wrong place at the wrong time, and shouldn’t be jailed for the rest of his life for a crime he didn’t commit.
Defense attorney Rachel Conner said it was Ratcliff who put a gun to the back of Adams’ head and shot him in the early morning hours of Dec. 27, 1995.
“Our justice system is based on holding the right people accountable for their actions,” she said.
Chester, she said, had been hanging out in front of some bars in a notoriously bad part of town known as “The Dump,” trying to make some money to help raise his girlfriend’s child. When he saw Adams’ cab, she said, he got in to try to sell Adams some “bunk,” which was in this case baking soda made to look like crack cocaine.
Ratcliff, however, was the one who had called the cab, and he got in as well. A crack addict looking for another fix, Ratcliff was trying to sell a Guess brand shirt found in a bag in the cab's back seat.
Conner said it was Ratcliff who shot Adams, and that Chester’s first statements to police reflect that.
Conner noted that Adams still had $300 in cash on him when he was found and that the killing was hardly the work of a coordinated robbery by Chester and Ratcliff.
The trial continues this week in the courtroom of Judge Ellen Shirer Kovach.