A Thibodaux woman could face jail time, a big fine and more after pleading to failing to declare more than $700,000 in stolen money on a federal tax return, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.
Peggy Nagele, 65, also admitted to stealing more than $5 million from the New Orleans law firm, where she previously worked as a bookkeeper, and a New Orleans real estate management group.
Officials said Nagele said she had unfettered access to both businesses' checkbooks and financial assets. She wrote checks to herself from the law firm's account, disguised by making them payable to routine vendors. Officials said Nagele also did not record some checks in the check register.
Nagele then deposited the checks into accounts for Mortgage Lending Group or Nagele Corporation, businesses she controlled along with her family.
Nagele admitted to failing to declare more than $727,847.80 on her 2011 federal tax return in funds she had stolen from her employer and pleaded to making false statements on an income tax return.
She will be sentenced May 2 and faces a maximum penalty of 3 years in prison, a $250,000 fine, the cost of the investigation and restitution to the IRS.