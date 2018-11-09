Two men have been locked up in connection with four robberies between Tuesday and Thursday, according to New Orleans jail records.
Charles White, 24, and Tyrone Brown, 32, each face various counts of armed robbery following their arrests on Friday in a spree that stretched from the 7th Ward to Mid-City.
The first hold-up blamed on the pair was reported about 2:15 p.m. Tuesday in the 2500 block of Elysian Fields Avenue. A 31-year-old woman and 25-year-old woman were robbed of money at a food truck by a group of men, one of whom had a handgun.
About 8:40 p.m. Tuesday at the corner of North Dorgenois and Columbus streets, a 60-year-old man was robbed of his wallet and truck at gunpoint by two men, police said.
The lone of the hold-ups blamed on White and Brown that occurred outside of the 7th Ward was about 3:05 a.m. Wednesday in the 3700 block of Banks Street in Mid-City. A 46-year-old man sitting outside of a bar was robbed of two cellphones, a pocket knife, keys and a wallet by two men, police said.
About 12:55 a.m. Thursday at the corner of Marais and Columbus streets, two men robbed a 48-year-old man of unspecified property, police said.
Details about how the two were arrested weren't immediately available. They could face up to 99 years in prison on each count of armed robbery.