The trial of former Drug Enforcement Administration Special Agent Chad Scott screeched to a halt Monday after a witness for the prosecution said he had made a deal for a reduced sentence in exchange for his testimony, countering the witness's earlier testimony and prompting the defense to ask for a mistrial.

U.S. District Judge Jane Triche Milazzo rejected the motion for a mistrial. But she halted the proceedings just after midday and ordered prosecutors to establish whether any other witnesses had been offered deals similar to the one that Edwin Martinez, a convicted drug trafficker from Houston, said he had been offered.

The revelation on the stand temporarily halted a trial that for its first four days has seen a parade of state witnesses detailing alleged crimes by Scott, followed by cross-examinations where defense attorneys questioned the witnesses's credibility.

Many of the witnesses against Scott have already pleaded guilty to federal crimes, but as each has testified, prosecutors have attempted to make it clear that no promises of specific lower sentences have been made in return for their testimony.

Martinez’s statements on the stand, and a document later produced by prosecutors, raised questions about whether that was true. If there are other such documents, it would violate the judge’s orders regarding what should be turned over to the defense.

Scott is charged with seven counts including obstruction of justice, perjury and falsification of government records. His trial is the culmination of a three-year investigation into a task force he led. Two members have already pleaded guilty. A fourth, Rodney Gemar, will stand trial with Scott in October on counts separate from the ones Scott faces in his current trial.

In addition to questions about the deals made by prosecutors and their witnesses, Monday's testimony veered back into the mechanics of the Houston drug trade, as prosecutors called Martinez and a former supplier, Jorge Perralta.

Perralta told the jury that he had never met another trafficker named Frederick Brown, who was one of Martinez's customers. Whether Perralta and Brown ever met is at the heart of the government's case against Scott, who, they allege, convinced Brown to testify Perralta was present with Brown at two drug transactions.

Brown's testimony was part of the case used to convict Perralta in January 2016. The government alleges Brown perjured himself at Scott's behest.

Scott is also accused of perjuring himself about Brown and Perralta.

Perralta, who sold drugs to Martinez, testified that when he was going to deliver cocaine or heroin, he would pull into the rear of Martinez's auto repair shop in Houston. There, he would enter through the large rolling garage door and wait with his car while Martinez took the drugs to another office in the shop.

In the office, Martinez would meet with the buyer then return to Perralta with the money for the drugs. Perralta said he never saw who was buying the drugs he brought.

Later Monday morning, Martinez testified to a similar process. He said he would sometimes leave another man with Perralta to make sure that his supplier and his customer never came into contact.

"No. one rule: Buyers and sellers cannot know each other," Martinez said. "If my buyers know my source, they would just go straight to them."

Assistant U.S. Attorney Timothy Duree asked Martinez, who has pleaded guilty and could face a life sentence, if prosecutors had ever asked him to lie on the stand.

"You always tell me to tell the truth," Martinez said.

"Are you hopeful being here today will help you get a lower sentence?" Duree asked.

"Yes," Martinez replied.

"Have I promised you a lower sentence?" Duree asked.

"No," Martinez said.

But later, under cross-examination by Scott's attorney, Stephen Garcia, Martinez said he had signed a deal for a 70-month sentence.

Garcia pounced.

"You signed a paper?" he asked.

"Yes," Martinez replied.

"May we approach?" Garcia asked Milazzo. After a brief huddle with counsel for both sides, the judge announced that the trial would recess for lunch. During lunch, she ordered Duree and Charles Miracle to find what document Martinez may have signed.

When the two sides returned, Duree said he had produced a two-page, unsigned record of a negotiation between Martinez and prosecutors. He gave it to the defense, he said, and was willing to agree to an afternoon break to allow them to prepare more cross-examination.

But for Matt Coman, Scott's other attorney, that wasn't enough. The document, he said, should have been turned over five months ago, as previous court orders stipulated.

"We stand on the second week of trial, and for the first time with a pivotal witness, the government produces this document," Coman told Milazzo. "We move for a mistrial."

Milazzo rejected his motion but ordered prosecutors to make sure no other similar documents exist for other witnesses. They were told to notify her by late afternoon what they found.

Testimony in the trial is scheduled to resume Tuesday.