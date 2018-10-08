Two court-appointed doctors have deemed Armande Tart, the New Orleans man accused of killing four people in a Metairie apartment complex last year, fit to stand trial.
Tart, who is facing four counts of first-degree murder in 24th Judicial District Court, is capable of understanding the charges against him and assisting in his defense, according to reports filed by doctors Rafael Salcedo and Richard Richoux.
Judge Chuck Credo ruled on Wednesday that Tart met the so-called Bennett criteria, according to court documents.
Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office investigators say Tart, 22, killed four people in the early morning hours of March 15, 2017, and injured another woman, whom he allegedly shot in the face, during a drug-related robbery in the 2500 block of Pasadena Avenue.
The woman, who pretended to be dead until she could call 911, told authorities that Tart had come to the door of the apartment unit where she was visiting and asked to use the bathroom. She told investigators that she did not know Tart, but said the others there seemed to. A few moments later, Tart came out of the bathroom and began shooting.
The woman was rushed to University Medical Center as deputies arrived on the scene to discovered the bodies of Rosemary Charles, a 61-year-old elder care worker, and her live-in boyfriend, John Edward Henry, 56. Each had been shot once in the head. Kyle Turner, 40, a visiting family friend, who had been shot twice in the head.
Investigators on the scene reviewed surveillance video footage that showed that the man who walked to Charles' apartment had just visited a unit across the courtyard. They secured a search warrant for that unit and found the door unlocked and found the naked body of 56-year-old Harold Frisard in his bathtub. A detective later testified that Frisard had been strangled and stabbed about 40 times in the head.
Although Tart has been charged with first-degree murder, prosecutors indicated earlier this year that District Attorney Paul Connick would not be seeking the death penalty. Tart faces mandatory life in prison on each count, if convicted. He has also been charged with attempted first-degree murder and obstruction of justice.
Tart has pleaded not guilty and is being held in the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center.
No trial date has been set. Credo is presiding over Division E on an ad hoc basis following former district Judge John Molaison's election to the state 5th Circuit Court of Appeal.