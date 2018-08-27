The Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office has settled two federal lawsuits filed by relatives of people who committed suicide in the New Orleans jail, including a 15-year-old boy, for a total of $1 million.

The jail’s federal court docket is far from clear, however. The family of another man filed a wrongful death lawsuit on Friday alleging shoddy medical care at the Orleans Justice Center.

All three cases illustrate the continued legal pressure on the Sheriff's Office. More than five years after the agency signed a reform agreement with the U.S. Department of Justice and attorneys for jail inmates, it continues to find itself on the receiving end of a stream of civil lawsuits alleging poor medical care or lax supervision.

Earlier this year, lawsuits resulted in settlement agreements of $425,000 for the mother of Jaquin Thomas, 15, and $575,000 for the son of Cleveland Tumblin, 63. Both Thomas and Tumblin hanged themselves inside the Orleans Justice Center.

The New Orleans Advocate received the settlement agreements, which were first reported by nola.com, under a public records request filed in March.

Thomas was being held on a murder count when he wrote a suicide note and used a mattress cover to hang himself inside the jail’s youth tier in October 2016.

In a lawsuit filed a year later, his mother said that jail officials missed warnings that her son was suffering from depression. A guard on duty on the night of Thomas’ death also missed multiple opportunities to discover the suicide earlier, video surveillance showed.

The jail settled with Thomas’ mother in March. It’s not clear whether that settlement agreement also covered jail health contractor Correct Care Solutions. The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Tresscel Thomas was herself incarcerated at the time of her son's death and remains so now. In a March interview, attorney Galen Hair said she was focusing on her future.

"She's doing everything that you would hope that you could do. She's focusing on the grieving process and getting through that. She's focused on taking classes and courses to better herself," he said.

The Sheriff’s Office agreed to the payout to Cleveland Henderson, Tumblin’s son, in January.

Tumblin was a boxing instructor with bipolar disorder and schizophrenia. His family said that despite his request for psychiatric care, deputies allowed him to use a shower stall that was a known suicide risk because it locked from the inside. Tumblin died in Mach 2016.

The jail continues to “expressly deny liability” in both deaths, according to the settlement agreements.

Meanwhile, the sister of Dennis Edwards filed a separate lawsuit against Sheriff Marlin Gusman and Correct Care Solutions in federal court on Friday.

Edwards, a 41-year-old Bridge City resident booked on misdemeanor counts of theft, criminal trespass and simple criminal damage to property, died while undergoing the jail’s detoxification protocol on Dec. 15. The Coroner’s Office said he died of natural causes due to hypertensive cardiovascular disease.

However, Patricia Brown alleges that her brother’s death was also the result of deliberate indifference from jail administrators and the lock-up’s health contractor.

The lawsuit relies in large part of the allegations of Natalie Henderson, a jail nurse who says she warned that Edwards was in “extreme distress” after checking his vital signs on the night of his death. Henderson says a supervising nurse ignored her pleas to transport Edwards to the hospital.

Slidell attorneys Joseph Albe Sr. and Joseph Albe Jr. are handling the lawsuit, which has been assigned to U.S. District Judge Carl Barbier.

Henderson, who was subsequently fired, brought a separate lawsuit, alleging wrongful termination, against Gusman and Correct Care Solutions in Civil District Court in March. It is pending.

