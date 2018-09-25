A New Orleans judge on Tuesday ordered the release of a woman who has been held in jail for five years awaiting trial over her young daughter’s killing.

Criminal District Court Judge Tracey Flemings-Davillier said Michelle Harris, 33, should be set free ahead of her Nov. 13 trial date because prosecutors have taken too long to put the case before a jury.

Harris still faces life imprisonment if convicted of second-degree murder in the death of her 23-month-old daughter, Zion Harris.

Police allege that Harris kicked and whipped Zion inside her home in the 4100 block of Gibson Street on Sept. 24, 2013. The girl died the same day from blunt-force trauma, according to the coroner.

Defense attorneys for Harris praised the judge’s decision, which they said came after prosecutors used legal gimmicks to try to keep their client behind bars.

Mother arrested in death of 23-month-old girl New Orleans police on Wednesday evening arrested the mother of a 23-month-old girl who was apparently beaten to death.

On May 22, defense attorneys filed a motion for a speedy trial, which started a 120-day clock for the state to either release Harris or put her on trial.

Prosecutors called off a scheduled trial on Aug. 20, citing the unavailability of a key witness. Flemings-Davillier denied their request to reschedule the trial.

In response to that decision, prosecutors dropped Harris’ murder charge but immediately charged her with manslaughter in a bill of indictment on Aug. 21, which had the effect of keeping her in jail.

On the following Thursday — the day when the Orleans Parish grand jury usually meets — prosecutors obtained a new indictment against Harris on the original charge of second-degree murder.

In her ruling Tuesday, Flemings-Davillier said the 120-day speedy trial clock on the first murder charge was still in effect despite the new indictment.

“It’s obvious to us, and it was obvious to the judge, that the purpose of that manipulation on their part was to essentially circumvent the judge’s ruling,” said Sarah Chervinsky, who represents Harris. “They were not ready to go to trial, and instead of bringing this years-old case to trial, they used procedural games.”

In a written motion to the court, Assistant District Attorney Angad Ghai said the dismissal of the first murder charge also negated the speedy trial motion.

Ghai added that there was just cause to delay the trial beyond the 120-day deadline. A key witness was working as a truck driver out of state, Ghai said. The witness, Tymondd Benjamin, was one of several adults who had custody of Zion around the time of her death.

The defense team, however, has cast doubt on Benjamin's significance. It has said that during grand jury proceedings, he exercised his right against self-incrimination under the Fifth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.

The tactic of dismissing and refiling charges has been used repeatedly in Orleans Parish. The state Supreme Court has generally upheld it, but there has been controversy over it.

“While I respect the discretionary authority of the district attorney to dismiss and reinstitute indictment, I do not condone its abuse or its persistent and unabated use in Orleans Parish,” Justice Scott Crichton said in a 2015 case cited by Harris' lawyers.

Prosecutors told Flemings-Davillier, the judge, that they would appeal her decision to the state 4th Circuit Court of Appeal.

Chervinsky, who represents Harris along with Nandi Campbell, said the defense team is eager to proceed.

“The weight of the evidence in this case against her is very weak,” she said. “It’s a situation where there’s a child that died, but there’s a lot of medical uncertainty about when the fatal injuries occurred, and what were the fatal injuries.”