The federal judge presiding over the case of a man charged with a hate crime in Algiers in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina has sided with his attorneys in a dispute with prosecutors over how to select a jury.

U.S. District Judge Mary Ann Vial Lemmon ruled recently that a lengthy, written jury questionnaire proposed by prosecutors was not appropriate in the case of 55-year-old Roland Bourgeois.

“The events of this case occurred over 10 years ago, and there has not been excessive publicity surrounding this case,” Lemmon wrote in a brief decision Sept. 7. She said she would allow attorneys on both sides to suggest questions for her to ask jurors, which she will then do if she considers them to be appropriate.

Bourgeois’ federal public defender, Valerie Welz Jusselin, argued that the aim of the 19-page, 104-item questionnaire proposed by prosecutors was to select a pro-government jury, which would violate her client’s right to a fair trial.

Bourgeois, who is white, was indicted in 2010 on accusations that he fired a shotgun at three black men in Algiers Point in the days after Katrina hit the city on Aug. 29, 2005. Prosecutors alleged that Bourgeois also planned with others to use force — or the threat of it — to be black people out of his neighborhood after the city flooded.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Jared Fishman of the Department of Justice’s Civil Rights argued that similar questionnaires had been used in several other racially charged cases. He contended that using it would speed up the process of empaneling impartial jurors.

Bourgeois’ case is one of several centering around alleged post-Katrina civil rights abuses that the feds pursued after local officials failed to do so. Others involved the police killings of Danny Brumfield, Henry Glover, James Brissette and Ronald Madison, each of which led to at least one conviction.

Bourgeois wasn’t a police officer, but the racial dynamics of his case drew scrutiny from the media first and then the feds.

He wounded one of the three men at whom he fired near Pelican Avenue and Vallette Street, near where Bourgeois was living. Prosecutors claim Bourgeois bragged about shooting Donnell Herrington, took a bloodied baseball cap that fell from the victim’s head, and displayed it as if it were a trophy.

Bourgeois has pleaded not guilty.

Doubts over whether Bourgeois had the mental and physical capacity to stand trial have delayed the case from being tried more than a dozen times. But, after the latest in a series of mental-health evaluations, Lemmon ruled this summer that Bourgeois had gained the necessary competence to withstand a trial.

