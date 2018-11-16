A Jefferson Parish grand jury has handed up a second-degree murder indictment against Ray Farria, a New Orleans man with a history of domestic abuse who allegedly jumping onto the hood of his wife's car during an argument in Harvey and shooting her to death through the windshield.
Friends of the victim, Dominique Farria, told reporters that two of the couple's children were in the car when their mother was killed.
The July 24 incident began at about 2 p.m., when witnesses told the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office they saw a man on the hood of a red Nissan Maxima driving down busy Manhattan Boulevard. The car turned onto Lake Tahoe Drive and stopped just outside the entrance to the Stonebridge subdivision, where Farria allegedly jumped off the hood and fired through the windshield at the driver, 30-year-old Dominique Farria.
Farria rushed to University Medical Center in New Orleans with a gunshot wound to the neck, and she died there from her injuries.
Ray Farria was arrested soon after, and JPSO said witnesses told investigators they saw him walk to the nearby woods to discard a gun. Farria was also charged by the grand jury with illegal possession of a firearm and obstruction of justice.
In the following days, it was revealed that Ray Farria had been arrested in 2015 for choking his wife during a fight at their Gentilly home. Court documents indicated he became upset at her for looking through his phone log and threw the phone at her face before grabbing her around the neck and squeezing. A family friend came into the room and called the authorities, who arrested him.
Farria skipped his court date for that alleged attack, however, and he was never picked back up by deputies until the death of his wife three years later.
Farria, who faces mandatory life in prison if convicted of second-degree murder, is being held in the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center on $950,000 bond. His case was allotted to Judge William Credo, who is serving pro tempore in Division E of the 24th Judicial District Court in Gretna.
Also on Thursday, the grand jury indicted Prudenciano Sanchez-Guzman, 32, of Kenner, on a charge of aggravated rape of a juvenile for an alleged assault on a 14 year old. According to the indictment, the attack took place between Sept. 2010 and May 2013.
Sanchez-Guzman, who faces mandatory life in prison if convicted, is being held in JPCC on a $500,000 bond. His case was allotted to Judge Donnie Rowan's court.