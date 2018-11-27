A New Orleans man pleaded guilty to raping a young girl between the ages of 8 and 10 on Tuesday and received a 40-year sentence.

Under an agreement with prosecutors, Donald R. Steele avoided a life sentence for first-degree rape by pleading guilty to the lesser charge of second-degree rape.

Orleans Parish District Attorney Leon Cannizzaro’s office said Steele was arrested in January on accusations that he raped the girl between August 2014 and August 2016 at a home in the 2400 block of St. Andrew Street in Central City.

Prosecutors said the now 11-year-old girl’s family agreed to the plea agreement because it spared her from having to testify at trial, which was scheduled for this week.

"My heart goes out to this brave young girl," Cannizzaro said in a statement. "She was horribly victimized by a person in a position of trust, but had the courage to come forward and the willingness to testify if necessary. We are pleased to have secured a very significant sentence for this child predator in a manner that spares her further trauma. She indicated she had no desire to see this defendant again, and we were able to make that happen."

Criminal District Court Judge Karen Herman imposed the sentence.

Assistant District Attorney Angad Ghai prosecuted the case. Steele was represented by Arthur Rowe of the Orleans Public Defenders.

Steele also pleaded guilty to a separate charge of simple burglary, according to court records. Sentencing on that count was set for Thursday.

