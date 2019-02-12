The New Orleans Children's Advocacy Center has once again been accredited as a “model” program for its work helping law enforcement in child abuse investigations, officials announced Tuesday.

The National Children's Alliance bestowed the “model” designation on the center five years after its last accreditation.

The center is designed as a safe environment for children to be questioned by trained interviewers about potential physical or sexual abuse. Those interviews are then passed on to the New Orleans Police Department for use in investigations.

The center says that in 2018, it interviewed 572 children.

The center collaborates with Children’s Hospital, the NOPD, the Orleans Parish District Attorney’s Office and the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services.

It shares space with the Audrey Hepburn Children At-Risk Evaluation Center, where children can be forensically examined by doctors.

Nearly 1,900 children received forensic medical evaluations in 2018.

Law enforcement officials say their close collaboration with the Children's Advocacy Center helps ensure that perpetrators of violence against children are brought to justice.

District Attorney Leon Cannizzaro, who hosted a news conference announcing the accreditation, called the center “a model of success for others around the country to emulate.”