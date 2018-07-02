An Orleans Parish Criminal District Court judge is off the bench amid a state Judiciary Commission investigation into allegations of groping and inappropriate behavior.
Judge Byron C. Williams agreed to an interim suspension that the Louisiana Supreme Court approved Monday. The "interim disqualification" bars Williams from "exercising any judicial function during the pendency of further proceedings in this matter." It marks the first acknowledgment by the court of the Judiciary Commission probe into Williams, who was elected to the district court in 2014.
Williams' courtroom sat vacant last week. He did not return a message late last week to The Advocate over his status. The Supreme Court's order said the court acted on Williams' motion for a suspension. It's uncertain whether the commission was poised to make its own recommendation to the court for a suspension.
The Advocate reported in September that Williams was the subject of a pair of complaints to the commission, which makes discipline recommendations against judges to the Louisiana Supreme Court.
One involved an allegation that he groped a female clerk who works for another judge. The second accused Williams of making allegedly off-color comments from the bench, according to courthouse sources with knowledge of the complaints.
The latter complaint described multiple instances of allegedly inappropriate behavior from Williams during the judge's weekly drug court hearings.
Williams halted his drug court docket in May, following a complaint to the court filed by Chief Public Defender Derwyn Bunton. Bunton said that “multiple sources” had confirmed to him that during a recent drug court session, the judge grabbed a female public defender by the arm, pulled her into his courtroom and began using her as a teaching aide for defendants. He commented on her clothes, size and attractiveness, according to the letter.
The judge also compared the attorney to one recent female graduate of the drug court program, Bunton said.
A month earlier, Williams stepped down as chairman of the New Orleans Recreational Development Commission, saying the allegations against him had become a distraction to the board’s work.
Through an attorney, Ernest Jones, Williams has “vigorously” denied the allegations. He has described the groping allegation, in which Williams allegedly grabbed the breast of a woman who works as a clerk for another judge, as a misunderstanding.
Williams, 63, is a former federal prosecutor who worked under ex-U.S. Attorney Eddie Jordan. When Jordan became Orleans Parish district attorney in 2003, Williams followed him and served as a state prosecutor for five years.
Williams then served briefly as special counsel to the Judiciary Commission in 2008 and 2009, overseeing complaints against lawyers and judges.
Williams left a post as executive counsel to the president of Southern University to run for the Section G seat in Criminal District Court. He replaced retired judge Julian Parker.