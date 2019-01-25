A former Iberiabank vice president has been dropped from a lawsuit which revolves around allegations that New Orleans businessman Roland Von Kurnatowski swindled his sister and two nephews out of $2 million through several real-estate deals.

The initial version of the suit on Jan. 16 described how the former bank executive, Cody Walker, helped Von Kurnatowski persuade his sister, Joan Hooper, to personally guarantee an Iberiabank loan on certain development projects despite being aware of alleged misrepresentations on building costs, tenants, and other aspects.

The suit also said that two weeks after the Hoopers made the investment, Walker went into business with Von Kurnatowski.

But an amended version of the suit — filed Thursday in Orleans Parish Civil District Court — removed Walker as a defendant and omitted mention of both him and the bank where he used to work before leaving to help Von Kurnatowski form VKW Development.

The attorney for Joan Hooper and her sons Andre and Christian Hooper also spoke out on the dispute for the first time Thursday, saying the plaintiffs were “beyond disappointed” that a lawsuit against their relative was necessary. Neither the original nor the revised suit named Iberiabank as a defendant.

“We have tried repeatedly to resolve the issues set forth in the suit with Mr. Von Kurnatowski, but have been unsuccessful,” they said in a prepared statement, issued by lawyer Lori Mince. “Mr. Von Kurnatowski acted in his own self-interest and without regard to his legal and moral obligations.”

The statement added that the Hoopers had amended their suit — now 22 pages instead of 27 — to clarify their family has “no dispute with Iberiabank for Mr. Walker’s actions while he was employed” there.

In his own statement, Von Kurnatowski argued that the lawsuit was "an unfortunate outcropping of a fractured family" that was filed after he had indicated he was willing to resolve his relatives' grievances, and he said he was sure he would be "exculpated."

"Their allegations are dishonest and self-serving," Von Kurnatowski said. "In point of fact, the Hoopers were deeply involved in the banking transactions they describe in the suit, and this will be proven through the legal process that they have initiated."

He also expressed his belief that dropping mentions of Walker and Iberiabank from the suit meant "someone somewhere has prevailed upon the Hoopers that they would not be successful in making scurrilous allegations in the hopes of enriching themselves."

According to the lawsuit, Von Kurnatowski created the impression that some of the properties in question were going to have tenants who paid dearly, but they actually turned out to be entities under his control that were charged little or no rent. Von Kurnatowski also failed to divulge that other properties needed expensive renovations, and his relatives trusted him because he was family, according to the lawsuit, which contains a litany of additional allegations.

The Hoopers’ lawsuit is the latest in a series of them targeting the businessman in recent months. A set of other lawsuits accused Von Kurnatowski of defrauding multiple investors out of hundreds of thousands of dollars in a U.S. treasury bond fund that one plaintiff contends is a Ponzi scheme.

Von Kurnatowski recently sold the legendary music club Tipitina’s as well as his share in the Orpheum Theater, which were perhaps his most visible holdings.