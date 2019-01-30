Jason "Matt" Magee had been on the lam for a full day on June 20, 2017, when a Pearl River police officer spotted the man suspected of killing his ex-wife and her boyfriend walking alongside Interstate 59 in the rain.

When Officer William Danner approached him, Magee stopped, raised his hands and put them behind his head. "I'm Jason Magee," he said. "I'm the one you're looking for. I did it."

Danner was one of two police officers who testified that Magee admitted to killing Jennifer Wallace Magee and Donald Gros in the second day of his trial on two counts of first-degree murder.

The second officer, Cpl. Ryan Hopkins, of the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office, said that Magee not only confessed but said, after Hopkins put him the back of his patrol car, "I did it. I did what my brother did."

His brother, James Magee, is serving a life sentence for killing his estranged wife, Adrienne Magee, and their 5-year-old son, Zach, whom he gunned down in the Tall Timbers subdivision in Mandeville.

Hopkins' statement set off a furor in the courtroom of 22nd Judicial District Judge August Hand. Public Defender John Lindner leaped to his feet and cried "Objection," and the judge sent the jury out.

"I move for a mistrial," Lindner said. He argued that the judge had just told the two assistant district attorneys prosecuting the case that they couldn't introduce Magee's comments about his brother.

Assistant District Attorney Blair Alford said she had no intention of flouting the judge's instructions and was simply trying to return the witness to the point of his prior testimony.

"It's not prejudicial at all — no one knows what his brother did," she said, adding that the issue had been covered extensively during jury selection.

The judge told Lindner that he would not declare a mistrial over the comment but would instruct the jury to disregard it.

Hand said that he considered what Magee's brother did to be irrelevant to the case and that was why he had prohibited its mention. But he said the comment was not so prejudicial that it would cause a mistrial.

The commotion over Magee's confession followed testimony from forensic pathologist Michael DeFatta, who performed the autopsies on the two victims for the St. Tammany Parish Coroner's Office.

DeFatta said that Gros had been shot three times, in the face, neck and arm, and that he found no evidence of defensive injuries on the dead man.

Jennifer Magee was shot twice in the back, once in the arm and once in the back of the head, DeFatta testified. He said that one of the bullet wounds in the back traveled upward, damaging major organs. He deemed that shot and the one to her head to be lethal injuries.

He also found evidence of bruising and bleeding on the dead woman's leg that could be considered defensive wounds.

Matt Magee's legal team is arguing their client acted in self-defense and that it was Gros who pulled a gun on Magee, with the shots fired as the two struggled.

The prosecution also called Sheriff's Office Deputy Madeline Collins, who performed gunshot residue analysis in the case. Collins said she found no residue on samples taken from the hands of the defendant or those of Jennifer Magee.

She found four particles consistent with gunshot residue on Gros' hands, she testified, adding that four particles is the threshold for determining if residue is present.

Alford asked if residue could be found on someone who was simply close to gunfire, and Collins said it could.

Collins testified that residue could be removed from someone's hands by washing them or even sticking them in pockets.

Alford asked Collins if it would be surprising to find no residue on someone's hands 24 hours after they fired a gun.

"Not at all," Collins said.

Magee was arrested the day after the shootings.

Alford then asked if Collins would expect to see more than four particles on someone's hands if they were swabbed right after they fired a gun.

"Yes," she said.

Testimony resumes Thursday.