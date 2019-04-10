A man and woman from New Orleans were each sentenced to 10 years in prison this week after admitting to their role in the robbery and killing of a man in Marrero more than three years ago.
Carl Brown Jr. and Ashante Harris each pleaded guilty in 24th Judicial District Court in Gretna this week to manslaughter for the shooting death of Isaac Jones, 44, who was shot in the 600 block of Meyers Boulevard in Marrero on Oct. 29, 2015 and died from his injuries 10 weeks later.
Harris also pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit armed robbery was given 10 years in prison, a sentence to be served concurrently and for which she is not eligible for parole, probation or suspended sentence.
Judge Glenn Ansardi accepted the pleas Monday, according to court documents.
In February, Dramond "Buffy" Matthews, 24, of Harvey, was sentenced to 20 years after pleading guilty to manslaughter and conspiracy to commit armed robbery in connection with Jones' killing.