Vincenzo "Jake" Randazzo was sentenced to life in prison Monday after admitting to the gruesome killing of an elderly neighbor with a hammer in Kenner last year.
Because of his age at the time of the crime, Randazzo will be eligible for parole after 25 years.
Randazzo, 17, pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree murder and one count of attempted second-degree murder before Judge Scott Schlegel in 24th Judicial District Court.
The sentences were ordered to be served concurrently. Paul Fleming, his public defender, said his client is remorseful and regrets what happened.
Randazzo attacked Phillip Lynch Sr., 89, and his wife, Anita Lynch, after arguing with them in their home on July 9, 2017. Anita Lynch suffered skull fractures, while her husband died of his injuries three weeks later in a hospital.
Randazzo became angry with his family after a shoplifting incident and went to the Lynches' house asking for a ride to Baton Rouge. When Phillip Lynch refused, Randazzo grabbed a hammer and attacked them, then stole the couple’s car and drove to Baton Rouge, where he was later arrested.
Randazzo lived in the same Woodlake subdivision as the Lynches. He had once stolen a gun from their home and, after his father found out and made him return it, had begun doing odd jobs for them as a form of informal community service.
In the process, he grew close with the Lynches.
Randazzo's previous attorneys tried last year to argue that he was not mentally fit to stand trial, though he passed an evaluation and was ruled competent.