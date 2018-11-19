Federal prosecutors said Monday they will not seek the death penalty for five men accused in the Gentilly killing of a witness who was set to testify in a Medicare fraud case.

The alleged murder-for-hire of federal witness Milton Womack in 2012 could have resulted in a capital case for former health care executive Louis Age Jr. and four others. However, prosecutors said they would not pursue execution in a document filed in court.

Age was charged last year along with his son, Louis “Big Lou” Age III, as well as Ronald “Tank” Wilson Jr., Kendrick Johnson and Stanton “Nan Nan” Guillory.

By ditching the death penalty option, prosecutors could speed along a case that has languished since they obtained a second indictment in August 2017.

Authorities say Womack was poised to testify against the elder Age in a fraud case. Womack, a 60-year-old guitarist and Army vet, said he received kickbacks to recruit clients for unnecessary services at Age’s South Louisiana Home Health.

Instead of testifying, Womack was gunned down in the 2700 block of Verbena Street in July 2012.

The Ages, Wilson and Johnson are all accused of “procuring” the death of Womack. Guillory, an alleged associate of the “110’ers” street gang, was charged with committing the killing in expectation of a payment.

Prosecutors said in a filing that they believe Guillory "included" two other men not charged in the indictment last year, Raheem Jackson and Brian Marigny, "in the conspiratorial activities."

Any plea agreements the government may have reached with them have not been made public in the court record.

The decision from U.S. Attorney Peter Strasser’s office not to seek capital punishment comes despite a recent uptick in federal death penalty cases, according to the Associated Press.

Former Attorney General Jeff Sessions approved at least a dozen death penalty prosecutions since 2017, the AP said.

That tally includes three men awaiting trial in the 2013 robbery and killing of an armored truck guard outside a Carrollton bank.

Meanwhile, state prosecutors have dropped charges against Guillory in a separate, infamous case. Guillory was charged as the driver in the May 2012, shooting of 5-year-old Briana Allen and Shawanna Pierce in Central City. Authorities claimed he was as member of the “Young Mafia Fellaz” group, which linked up with the allied 110’ers gang in the attack.

A picture of the mortally wounded Allen lying on her family's front porch led to calls for a crackdown on gangs.

The Orleans Parish District Attorney’s Office dismissed the state charges against Guillory in February. However, according to court minutes, prosecutors said they would reserve the right to reinstitute two counts of second-degree murder against him.

Guillory has kept busy while awaiting his federal trial, federal prosecutors said in an August court memo.

"Guillory has been moved from prison to prison because he has used a shank and other means to injure other inmates that he believed would be witnesses again him," Assistant U.S. Attorney Myles Ranier said. "Guillory was also recently convicted in St. Tammany parish of felony battery of another inmate, who had to receive medical treatment for his injuries."