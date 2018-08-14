A man from Indiana who claimed he was racially profiled and wrongfully arrested by three Louisiana state troopers in the French Quarter has reached a financial settlement with the agency.

The terms of Lyle Dotson’s settlement with the State Police were not disclosed in court papers.

However, in a statement, Dotson’s attorneys at the MacArthur Justice Center in New Orleans suggested the settlement was substantial.

“This is not a ‘cost-of-defense’ settlement,” attorney Jim Craig said in a statement. “Lyle plans to use the settlement to pay for his college education.”

Craig said he was barred from discussing the dollar amount. However, the settlement’s terms should become public in about a month when it is made final.

The settlement comes two months after U.S. District Judge Susie Morgan granted Dotson a second trial on his lawsuit, citing discrimination during jury selection.

Dotson, 18, filed his lawsuit against former State Police Superintendent Mike Edmonson and three troopers in October 2016. He said he was visiting New Orleans with his father, a Ball State University professor who was leading an architecture field trip, when he became separated from the other members of his party on the night of Oct. 7, 2015.

Troopers began trailing Dotson, who they said fit the description of a man following an undercover narcotics officer. Dotson said they pushed him against the wall, handcuffed him and tried to take his picture without his permission.

One trooper claimed that Dotson kicked him twice, while Dotson said he raised a knee to avoid having his picture taken. He was booked on a single count of battery of a police officer, which was later dismissed and expunged.

In the lawsuit, Dotson, who is black, claimed his arrest was part of a larger pattern of racial discrimination and excessive force against African-Americans in the French Quarter, where State Police have patrolled since 2014.

A federal jury ruled against Dotson on most counts after a four-day trial in January. Jurors awarded Dotson no compensation but did find that one trooper violated his right against unlawful seizure by trying to take his picture.

However, in June, Morgan said she had made an error in allowing attorneys for the agency to dismiss a black man during jury selection. The judge said she was granting Dotson his request for a new trial.

Craig said his client felt more comfortable negotiating a settlement after the jury’s verdict that at least one of his rights was violated.

“It was very, very important to him that he be heard,” Craig said.

Meanwhile, Craig said he believes that the judge’s ruling about jury discrimination nudged the State Police to come to terms.

“I’m sure it was a factor that they were facing a new trial with a potentially different jury, and with that cloud hanging over their head of their practice in the first trial,” he said.

The judge ordered the case dismissed on Friday, citing the successful settlement talks.

Col. Kevin Reeves, the State Police superintendent, issued a statement saying that his “department stands by the troopers who were involved in this incident as did the jury who heard the facts and found that Dotson sustained no damages as a result of his encounter with the troopers."

Reeves said the decision to settle the claim "was a business decision to terminate continued costs associated with litigation. It is in no way an admission of liability.”