If a few years had passed before a New Orleans man got involved in a brawl outside a French Quarter bar that left a jazz musician brain-damaged, he would have been eligible for a 20-year prison sentence.

But a state appeals court said Wednesday that Terrell Belvin, who was convicted of second-degree battery, instead must be sentenced to life under a previous, stricter version of Louisiana’s habitual-offender law.

The unanimous decision by three 4th Circuit Court of Appeal judges hinged on the question of whether a new, more lenient version of the state’s “three strikes” law applied to Belvin, who had prior drug convictions.

His attorneys tried to take advantage of a murky period of months where it seemed that the new law might apply, but the appeals court was unconvinced.

The court ruled that Belvin must be sentenced under the law as it stood on Jan. 21, 2014, when police said Belvin, now 35, and Reeshawn Arnold beat Doug Potter outside the Last Call Bar in the 800 block of Conti Street.

Barring a successful appeal to the Louisiana Supreme Court, the circuit court judges ordered Orleans Parish Criminal District Court Judge Darryl Derbigny to impose a life prison term.

According to police, a bartender told them that she saw Arnold and Belvin punching Potter after an argument. The musician had been walking down the street with an upright bass and a briefcase in his hands, she said.

Potter went into a coma and was left with permanent and debilitating brain injuries.

Arnold pleaded guilty as charged the same year and received a five-year sentence.

Belvin, however, opted to go to trial. On the witness stand, the bartender described Potter as being argumentative and said that she had only seen one of Belvin’s punches graze Potter.

The bartender testified that Belvin threw that punch only after Potter swung at him. But prosecutors replayed video of her initial statement to police, in which she never said Belvin acted in self-defense.

Meanwhile, Belvin’s girlfriend claimed that Potter had pushed Arnold first and her boyfriend was never involved in the fight.

The jury convicted Belvin of second-degree battery. New Orleans prosecutors then invoked his prior felony convictions — a move they said should have meant a life sentence.

Derbigny, however, applied a new version of the habitual-offender law that went into effect on Nov. 1, 2017, which made it harder to invoke previous drug felonies. He agreed with the Orleans Public Defenders that the new law should control cases where a sentence had not yet been delivered, and gave Belvin a 20-year sentence.

District Attorney Leon Cannizzaro’s office appealed the sentence. Meanwhile, Belvin appealed his conviction, arguing that his girlfriend was more credible than the bartender.

The 4th Circuit judges — Paula Brown, Daniel Dysart and Terri Love — quickly dismissed the claim that there was not enough evidence to convict Belvin. They said the jurors had heard all the evidence and made a rational decision.

They also said that several other appeals courts have ruled that the habitual-offender law in effect at the time of an offense should control the sentencing, not the newer law.