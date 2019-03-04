Guests at a Treme hotel heard a loud argument and struggle before a Pennsylvania jeweler was found stabbed to death, New Orleans police said in a warrant.

That revelation came as a magistrate commissioner set bail for the businessman’s suspected killer, Megan Hall, at $750,000 at her first appearance in court on Monday.

Hall wore a maroon jail uniform and shackles. She occasionally wept as Magistrate Commissioner Robert Blackburn oversaw the court hearing. The 25-year-old was booked on second-degree murder after turning herself in at the New Orleans jail accompanied by her defense attorney John Fuller on Sunday.

After the hearing, Fuller didn't directly address the accusations against his client but promised to vigorously defend her.

“We look forward to airing everything out in a public forum. There is definitely more to the story than what’s confined to the four corners of the application for an arrest warrant,” he said.

Homicide Detective Patrick Guidry wrote in the warrant for Hall’s arrest that surveillance footage showed Hall entering the Empress Hotel in the 1300 block of Ursulines Avenue about 2:10 a.m. Thursday. She provided the desk clerk with her official Tennessee ID card then entered room 110 with businessman Patrick Murphy.

At about 3:42 a.m., Hall exited the room alone and walked out of the hotel “briskly,” according to surveillance footage.

Two witnesses in room 108 at the hotel told Guidry they heard a man and woman arguing “very loudly” about 3:30 a.m. The witnesses heard the pair struggling for about two minutes. The witnesses heard the woman in the room shout “Get in the bathroom.” Then the commotion ceased, the warrant said.

Guidry said he compared the surveillance footage and Hall’s ID photo to confirm that she was the same woman who entered the hotel with Murphy.

Fuller declined to comment on whether his client admits to entering the hotel with Murphy. She has not given an interview to police, Fuller said.

Hall's residence is given as Memphis in a warrant but in the Dixon neighborhood of New Orleans on an arrest register. The register also describes her as "unemployed." Court records show she has been arrested on prostitution charges in New Orleans, Nashville and Houston over the past few years.

Hall's first name has also been spelled Magen and Megen in court records.

More information about the case could come out at a preliminary hearing in Magistrate Court, which is scheduled for March 14.