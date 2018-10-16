One of the men charged in the brutal 2016 stabbing death of a Raising Cane’s manager in Kenner has pleaded guilty to manslaughter.
Getaway driver Mark Crocklen Jr., 27, entered his plea in 24th Judicial District Court on Tuesday, according to court documents, some of which were ordered sealed by Judge Stephen Grefer.
Crocklen was set to go to trial later this month for second-degree murder. Court documents do not indicate he was sentenced for his guilty plea to manslaughter, which carries up to 40 years in prison but doesn't require a minimum punishment.
Typically, as part of plea deals, defendants who plead guilty to reduced charges in murder cases are expected to testify against any co-defendants whose charges haven't been resolved. However, the terms of the deal that Crocklen struck with prosecutors have not been disclosed.
Authorities say Crocklen, Joshua Every, 25, and Gregory Donald, 20, went to the Raising Cane’s on Williams Boulevard on June 29 intending to rob the restaurant. Gregory waited in the getaway car while Every and Donald allegedly held Taylor Friloux, a 21-year-old manager, and two other employees hostage outside before gaining entrance.
Investigators say surveillance video footage shows Every stabbing Friloux twice as they go in the door and then, after taking $1,000 from the safe, several more times as she lay on the ground.
Friloux died from stab wounds to her neck, abdomen and sternum. One of her ears was partially severed.
Every, who is from LaPlace, was charged with first-degree murder and is facing the death penalty, while Donald, of Kenner, was charged with second-degree murder.
Every and Donald were also charged with with two counts of armed robbery, conspiracy to commit armed robbery, false imprisonment, intimidating a witness and obstruction of justice.
Both men await trial.
Last month, Ariana Runner, 24, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit armed robbery and obstruction of justice. Investigators say she helped connect Every with Donald when Every was looking for help with the robbery.
Runner has yet to be sentenced.