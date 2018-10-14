John Esteen walked into his cell block one day in January in the Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola, where he has been an inmate for nearly two decades, to find a group of prisoners waiting for him with news.
For 16 years, Esteen filed appeal after appeal to his 150-year sentence for cocaine possession with intent to distribute and racketeering. Each was denied.
But the 50-year-old Avondale native persisted. In 2016, Esteen had filed another long-shot bid to the Louisiana Supreme Court aimed at overturning 12 years of precedent on state sentencing law.
The prisoners who waited for Esteen that day were there to tell him he had done the impossible. In a 4-3 decision, the court sided with Esteen.
“Man, are you serious?” Esteen replied. “I’m going home!”
Like Clarence Earl Gideon, the impoverished Florida inmate who in 1962 wrote an appeal in pencil to the U.S. Supreme Court that created the constitutional right to counsel, a new precedent now had Esteen’s name on it.
The Louisiana Supreme Court in January said district judges could reduce the prison time for countless inmates that received life or decades-long sentences under harsh drug and habitual offender laws from the 1990s. Those judges would have the power to release inmates immediately.
At least 20 prisoners have been resentenced in New Orleans alone since the ruling, and at least 100 more have requested relief across the state.
But even with "Esteen cases" now resulting in Louisiana prisoners receiving lower sentences that allow them to return home, the closest John Esteen has gotten to freedom is his regular Sunday call to his mother, made from the phone bank at Angola.
Seven months ago, under the precedent that carries his name and has set so many free, a Jefferson Parish judge resentenced Esteen from 150 years to 100 years. While he is set to go before the Parole Board in March, he must still convince its members to release him.
At a time when Louisiana has finally shed its title as the prison capital of the planet, Esteen’s case remains an example of the complications of and roadblocks to unwinding lengthy sentences from another era of criminal justice.
Still, Esteen is overjoyed when other prisoners walk free because of him.
“I look at it like this,” Esteen said in a recent interview in prison. “God is still using me. I’m a vessel that’s willing to be used, and he’s going to use me. I asked for it, and I’m getting it.”
Jubilation in the courts
In courtroom after courtroom, inmates serving life or decades-long sentences have received word that they will be released immediately —or years ahead of schedule — thanks to Esteen’s case.
The individual cases vary widely. Some inmates were serving hard time for crimes of violence, but many others were not. One inmate had a life sentence as a habitual offender for possession of cocaine, a crime that typically results in a few months or years these days if a defendant does not have priors.
In Orleans Parish, public defenders have worked closely with the office of District Attorney Leon Cannizzaro to move many of these cases forward, which has accelerated resentencings there. Some inmates from Jefferson Parish also have been released.
But nothing is automatic under the January state Supreme Court decision. Inmates must still go before judges to plead their cases, and judges still have wide discretion on how they will reduce lengthy sentences, if at all.
That is why Esteen is still behind bars. A middle-aged man with a toothy grin and a pencil-thin mustache, he has taken a long journey from a middle-class childhood in Avondale, to the streets, and to Angola. His story is about ups and downs, bad choices and a legal system that is gradually giving more longtime prisoners a shot at redemption.
In a recent interview in the Angola library, Esteen described his path from drug dealer to successful Louisiana Supreme Court petitioner. A devout Christian, Esteen peppers his speech with references to the Bible along with interjections like “wow!” and “amazing!” His story might as well require them.
Esteen was born in 1968 in the 7th Ward of New Orleans. His mother, a homemaker and then a schoolteacher, soon moved the family to Avondale to live on a middle-class street. He was also raised by his stepfather, a computer technician for Xerox.
“I had a good life as a young kid. I ain't come up in the slums or the projects, anything like that,” he said.
In school, his passion was sports. He boxed and played basketball and football. After graduating from high school, he applied to Nicholls State University, where he hoped to play football as a walk-on. In 1988, the summer before he went away to college, he joined the Army National Guard to help pay for his education.
Esteen expected to be nothing more than a weekend warrior. But in the buildup to the Persian Gulf War he was shipped to Saudi Arabia. Esteen says his deployment derailed his plans for gridiron glory and may have left him with post-traumatic stress disorder, although he has never been diagnosed.
Esteen was stationed in a windowless traincar bunk in the desert. He remembers the sound of Scud missiles falling near his unit’s camp in the desert. One night, as the air raid sirens wailed, the two other men in his car put on their chemical gear. A frozen Esteen could not bring himself to do the same.
“I aint worried about that, man,” he told them. "I didn’t care no more at that point."
When Esteen returned stateside, he found a job with modest pay as a groundskeeper at the old Jefferson Downs. But he says he felt pressure from high school friends to join them in dealing drugs. Looking back, Esteen still isn't quite sure why he agreed to do so.
"I really don’t know, because when I came back from the military, it felt like my life wasn’t in order no more. I was panicking in everything that I did," he said.
He was soon caught, and in 1991, he was sentenced to five years in federal prison on a drug charge.
Swimming with the sharks
For two years after his release in 1995, Esteen says, he held honest jobs. He worked for a ship refitter in Harvey and later took an offshore job in Texas. In his retelling, his return to the criminal underworld started with a chance encounter on a Galveston, Texas, street.
Esteen had been cruising the strip with two Honduran friends during his shore leave. As they pulled up to a red light, he noticed a Mexican man in the car beside them.
“He had long hair, he had rings all over his fingers, jewelry and he’s jamming to his music,” Esteen said.
Impressed, Esteen told the Hondurans to ask the man where he could buy marijuana.
“Follow me,” the Mexican replied, according to Esteen. “And that’s when I started with my drugs, right there.”
Esteen’s product was cocaine instead of pot. He connected Houston distributors with dealers in the Jefferson Parish area, although he said he was never a street-level seller himself.
As the money rolled in, Esteen founded a minor-league football team called the New Orleans Sharks to give his high school and college teammates another chance to showcase their talents. The outfit was a family affair, with Esteen's mother overseeing team operations and selling snacks at a concession stand. The Times-Picayune profiled the organization, referring to a Carver Playground practice location as a "field of dreams."
In August 1998, one month after the article ran, drug agents kicked down the door of Esteen’s Metairie apartment. State prosecutors unveiled a massive racketeering indictment against him and 21 co-defendants that October.
For the better part of a year, parish, state and federal authorities had been monitoring wiretaps, conducting surveillance and flipping co-conspirators to build a case against the drug network.
Prosecutors painted Esteen as the ringleader — accurately, he says. The Sharks were portrayed as nothing more than a money-laundering front, which his mother disputes. Esteen remembers then-U.S. Attorney Eddie Jordan crowing about the case on television.
On the morning of trial, prosecutors offered Esteen a deal that would let him walk free after eight years of good behavior in prison. He declined it, reasoning that he was never found with drugs himself.
“I think God had his purpose and his reason for allowing me to not accept that plea deal that day,” Esteen said.
The jury convicted Esteen after a three-day trial. When it came time for sentencing, ad hoc Judge Walter Kollin took the unusual step of stacking Esteen’s sentences one on top of the other. Because prosecutors invoked Esteen’s previous federal drug conviction, he also received a higher sentence as a habitual offender.
The total prison term was 150 years.
“I was numb,” Esteen recalled. “I said, ‘wow. It’s real.’”
As the courtroom cleared and Esteen’s fate began to sink in, his mother, Jean Bartholomew, leaned over to him with the only words of comfort she could muster.
“Son, your fight just begun,” she said.
On the farm
Thus began Esteen’s long sojourn in prison. After his two years at the Jefferson Parish jail, he was shipped to Angola, the vast prison farm in West Feliciana Parish that holds thousands of men condemned to spend the rest of their lives there.
Esteen was 32 years old when he arrived at Angola. But from the start, he was determined to make something of himself.
Esteen says he began taking his faith more seriously during the stress of his trial. In prison, he enrolled in the New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary, eventually gaining a bachelor’s degree that allowed him to become an inmate minister.
The experience calmed the anxieties he had felt since returning from the Persian Gulf.
"Reading the Bible gives me peace," Esteen said.
His parishioners included Clarence Tolbert, a New Orleans man who was serving a life sentence as a habitual offender for possession of $10 worth of crack cocaine.
“After coming from hell, you better believe in something,” Tolbert said of the faith they shared.
Esteen also entered horticulture school, earning certificates as a nurseryman, in irrigation and chemical handling. He gets poetical when he talks about plants.
“It represents life to me. You know, you see God’s creation in it, and it’s amazing. Some plants you don’t know how it forms. How it grows like that,” he said. “It’s not only the plants, now. The soil. You ever play in the soil, man, and the dirt?”
Esteen dreams about putting his skills to use with a coastal restoration nonprofit upon his release. But almost since the start of his incarceration, he realized he would have to fight hard in the courts to leave.
The late 1990s were an inopportune time to face prison in Louisiana, as harsh sentencing laws sometimes meant decades in prison, even for nonviolent offenses. But in 2001, the year after Esteen was sentenced, things began to change. The Louisiana Legislature reduced penalties for certain drug crimes and habitual offenders.
Those changes might have benefited Esteen had they been in place the year before — but new sentencing laws are not automatically retroactive.
In 2006, the Legislature took a step to apply the more lenient penalties to prisoners convicted under the old laws. But the law’s language left its actual implementation open to interpretation.
Later that year, the Louisiana Supreme Court said it would be up to the Risk Review Panel, a body that acted like the Parole Board, to impose lighter sentences.
Esteen and other inmates say little came of that recommendation. He recalls being turned away before he could even make a case for his release because he was not eligible as a habitual offender.
Some inmates kept challenging what they saw as a Catch-22: Their only path to parole was through a board that rarely gave it, even for inmates with model behavior. Others gave up in face of the state Supreme Court ruling. Tolbert stopped believing his appeals would go anywhere, but Esteen did not. He says the same instinct that made him reject the plea deal made him keep filing appeals.
“I’m bullheaded, I’m still fighting, you see?” he said. “So it has its pros and cons.”
As the years passed, the Supreme Court’s composition changed. Esteen saw signs, like a dissent from Chief Justice Bernette Johnson, that the court appeared like it might be willing to rule in favor of inmates like him.
He was right. In 2017, the state Supreme Court granted Esteen’s request to hear his case.
The court appointed Southern University professor Kelly Carmena to argue the case on Esteen's behalf. Carmena, who still has yet to meet Esteen in person, says his appeal simply came at the right time, with new justices and changing attitudes toward criminal justice.
“I really just think it was all the stars aligned at once,” she said.
In a 4-3 decision, the Supreme Court sided with Esteen. It would now be up to district judges rather than the parole board to apply the lighter sentences from the 2001 reforms. Yet inmates would still need to go before judges who retained wide discretion over their sentences.
A shot at parole
In March, guards transported Esteen for his resentencing by 24th Judicial District Court Judge Nancy Miller. After years of anticipation, Esteen and his lawyer had only a few minutes to argue their case in her modern courtroom in Gretna.
The judge could either set Esteen free or keep him behind bars for decades.
Defense lawyer Miles Swanson argued that Miller should release Esteen immediately. Swanson pointed to Esteen’s military service, his horticulture degree and his plans for life after release. He also asked if his client could address the court. The judge cut him off.
“No. I feel like we’re crossing over into what should be in front of the parole board as opposed to what should be in front of me,” she said.
In handing down the 100-year term, Miller rejected a request from Swanson to run the sentences at the same time instead of stacking them on top of each other.
"The court will note that I was not here for the trial," Miller said. "I am simply performing the task that the Supreme Court has ordered me to do and have chosen to follow the manner in which the previous judge has seen fit to sentence the defendant."
Now 85 and long since retired, Kollin said he could not remember the case when reached by phone.
Esteen’s mother, Jean, still smarts over the the fact that her son did not get a chance to speak. He is more philosophical.
“Bitterness started to enter to my heart, but I didn’t allow it,” he said. “I don’t fault the judge. I just look at it as she’s just doing what she feels is right, and I gotta do my part.”
Although Esteen’s new sentence still sounds fearsome, he is now eligible for parole, according to the state Department of Public Safety & Corrections. He is set to go before the parole board on his mother’s birthday in March.
If Esteen cannot secure parole, he will be released in 25 years, at age 75.
Since his return to Angola, Esteen has busied himself with a new round of appeals. He still hopes to win release outright rather than parole.
On many days, he sits in the chair at the prison law library closest to his inmate counsel, Eric Denet. His latest bid for freedom is pending in front of the state 5th Circuit Court of Appeal.
Meanwhile, another jailhouse lawyer named Everett Offray has fashioned a standard form for inmates to fill out to request new sentences, patterned after Esteen’s successful appeal.
Thanks to one of those requests, Tolbert — the friend serving a life sentence for cocaine possession — is back home in New Orleans. He married his longtime fiancee and is working two well-paying jobs. But he hasn't forgotten about his friend.
“It’s just like you’re leaving your brother behind,” Tolbert said. “It aint like you’re leaving him in a good situation.”
Esteen has a rosier outlook. On Sept. 24, a wheelchair-bound man with bags slung over his shoulder passed Esteen by in prison.
Vincent Cushinello, a 61-year-old inmate who was sentenced to life as a habitual offender for slashing car tires in a Metairie used car lot, was going home. He told another inmate that it was an “Esteen” case, and the inmate replied, “Man, Esteen’s sitting right there.”
Cushinello swiveled his wheelchair around to face the man who's work gave him freedom. Tears began streaming down their faces as the two men embraced.
Esteen wept again as he recalled that moment two days later. He dropped his face into his hands and took a long breath before he explained what it meant to him.
“Every time somebody goes home, man, it’s joy, it’s overwhelming,” Esteen said. “I’m inundated with joy. I believe, and I know in my heart, that if God can use my case to send all these people home, I know he’ll send me home, too.”