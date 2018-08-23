Rene Dairies suffers from diabetes, deafness and the lingering effects of a 2008 heart attack. He has a sister who misses him, and a daughter who grew up without him.

Yet until this week, Dairies officially was nothing more than offender 81666 to the state of Louisiana — condemned to live and die behind prison walls for the crime of dealing heroin.

On Thursday, a New Orleans courtroom erupted in applause as Criminal District Court Judge Benedict Willard canceled Dairies’ life sentence and ordered his release, which came with the approval of District Attorney Leon Cannizzaro's office.

Afterward, Dairies’ sister Susan Guice’s eyes welled with tears as she remembered her countless trips to the Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola, every second Saturday of the month for more than 40 years.

“I never thought he would be gone this long,” she said.

He is likely to be freed within days.

The New Orleans man’s long incarceration is an extreme example of how criminal justice reform can abandon the same men and women who inspired it.

Dairies, who turns 63 on Friday, may be one of the last of the “heroin lifers” in a Louisiana prison. In the 1970s, the state passed draconian heroin and cocaine “lifer” laws that conferred automatic life sentences for dealing the drugs.

As part of its first round of reforming the state's drug laws in 2001, the Legislature repealed the heroin and cocaine lifer laws. But the relief wasn’t retroactive. Some inmates were granted a chance for parole under another law later, but for unclear reasons Dairies did not benefit.

Stas Moroz, a staff attorney for the Orleans Public Defenders, said he and a prosecutor were both surprised to see that a “heroin lifer” was still locked up.

Unrolling old sentences is complicated, according to Douglas Berman, a law professor at Ohio State University who specializes in sentencing law. Prosecutors, judges and parole boards may be reluctant to follow through even after legislatures or courts make new laws retroactive.

“There’s a depressingly large number of folks who are still serving long sentences … under now-repealed laws,” Berman said. “Unwinding old harsh sentences is among the most checkered pieces of criminal justice reform.”

Guice said that when she tells people her brother is serving life on a nonviolent drug charge, “nobody believes me.”

In January, Dairies became eligible for the relief thanks to a state Supreme Court decision that made more recent drug laws retroactive, finally accomplishing what the Legislature would not or could not do by itself.

The Orleans Public Defenders, who have been appointed to handle most of the local cases, say that more than 50 inmates from New Orleans have applied for release under that ruling so far.

Dairies’ first arrest for possession with intent to distribute heroin came in March 1975, when his daughter was still an infant. He was sentenced to life. He was granted probation in 1985 but found himself back behind bars on two more heroin distribution charges in 1986. Judges revoked his probation and handed him two more life terms.

The state Department of Public Safety and Corrections said it does not have an exact count of the time Dairies has spent at Angola. However, he told a judge last week that it is just short of 43 years.

His release came after a pair of hearings in separate courtrooms. On Sept. 17, Ad Hoc Judge Calvin Johnson erased his first life sentence for the earlier heroin charge. Then on Thursday, Willard tossed out the other two life terms.

Speaking from the bench last week, Johnson could barely contain his dismay.

“I’m just trying to figure out how much having you in jail cost the state of Louisiana,” he said. “I’m using the number of $30 a day, which is a low number in reality. That comes to about a half a million dollars, which is what we spent, Mr. Dairies, to punish you.”

There were also the hospital bills from Dairies’ 2008 heart attack, Johnson said.

Guice, Dairies’ sister, said the costs went far beyond dollars and cents. She still remembers the armed police officers who stormed her grandmother’s house on Dupre Street to arrest her brother. Ignorant when it came to the criminal justice system, she thought he might spend a few years in prison.

Over the decades, Guice had a firsthand view of the rise of mass incarceration, as Angola transformed from rural lock-up to massive prison colony. She goes so often that she’s on a first-name basis with many guards. But the journey has never seemed normal to her.

“It’s a cruel place to be,” she said. “You have to be very strong to visit Angola. Just to hear those gates lock shut.”

Dairies banned his grandmother from visiting the prison because he could not stand the thought of her seeing him there. When she died, he was too distraught to ask to attend her funeral.

Dairies has told his sister he doesn’t want a party when he’s released — just a plate of red beans and rice like his grandmother used to make. Upon release, he plans to live with Guice in her Gentilly home.

Guice, 61, said that sometimes her brother aches over the years he’s lost to prison. That is when she reminds him of an old saying their grandmother used to repeat: “Time works for you or against you. It’s what you do with it.”