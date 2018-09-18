A man on trial for a New Orleans East killing became enraged when his victim refused to have sex with him after a night out at a club, prosecutors said Tuesday in Orleans Parish Criminal District Court.
Lindsay Nichols was shot dead with her own handgun, then burned in the trunk of her vehicle on Michoud Boulevard in June 2015, Assistant District Attorney Jason Napoli said.
Jurors will have more than cellphone location data and witness testimony to rely on to convict Troy Varnado, Napoli added.
They will also have the word of Varnado’s co-defendant Thayon Sansom, who gave a detailed confession after pleading guilty earlier this month. Napoli said Sansom did not deny involvement but pointed to Varnado as the shooter.
“That’s who put those bullets in that girl’s neck. That’s who shot her,” Napoli said Sansom told him.
The revelation of that recent jailhouse confession, which did not come as part of a plea deal for cooperation, came as Varnado’s trial began in Judge Robin Pittman’s courtroom.
Varnado, 30, faces life imprisonment if convicted of second-degree murder, second-degree kidnapping and obstruction of justice.
Defense attorneys tried to point to another man as the killer, however.
Lawyer Marcus Delarge said it was Thayon’s brother, Trevone, who helped kill Nichols, a 31-year-old mother from Des Allemands. His client, Varnado, was nothing more than a terrified bystander, Delarge said.
“Troy Varnado is here today as an innocent man for retaliation and for retribution because he refused to help the New Orleans Police Department and the state of Louisiana,” Delarge said. “He’s a witness. And that’s all it is.”
Delarge acknowledged that his client did try to have sex with Nichols in Sansom’s apartment. But when she refused, he did not become angry, he said.
“Troy didn’t touch her. She said no, and he accepted that,” he said.
Nichols was found dead in her burning car near the intersection of Michoud and Lake Forest boulevards on the morning of June 21, 2015.
Homicide Detective Robert Barrere said he soon established from Nichols’ friends that she had been barhopping in New Orleans East the night before when she ran into Sansom, a sometime sexual partner, at a strip club called Passions.
Nichols told friends that she was going to Sansom’s apartment. At about 4:45 a.m., she made a frantic call to 911 from the apartment parking lot. The desperation was evident in her voice as the call was played in court.
“He tried to do something to me that I didn’t want to do,” Nichols said at one point in the 10-minute call.
Prosecutors emphasized that Nichols also made references to “both” and “they” in her 911 call.
“ 'They’ plural, two people involved,” Napoli said.
A pair of gym shorts found in Nichols’ car had Sansom’s DNA on them, tying him to the crime and paving the way for his Sept. 7 guilty plea. He was sentenced to 40 years.
However, Barrere said he knew that he had to find a second suspect in the case. That was how Sansom’s letters from jail became key evidence in the case against Varnado.
In letters to his brother and other acquaintances, Sansom made his anger at Varnado abundantly clear. Sansom attempted to send the letters under a fake name, but Sheriff’s Office deputies intercepted them.
“It’s his fault I’m in here when he should be,” Sansom wrote in one letter, referring to Varnado. “I don’t belong here."
After trying to get word to Varnado to help pay for his legal defense, Sansom became frustrated. In a later letter he told his brother that he wanted Varnado “knocked off.”
Barrere said cellphone location data showed that Varnado was near the scene when Nichols made her 911 call at Chef Menteur Highway and Downman Road.
Meanwhile, the Police Department caught a break when a Crimestoppers tipster who had described seeing an early 2000s Jaguar near the burning car on Michoud called back with more information after Sansom’s arrest.
The tipster appeared in court on Tuesday, clearly upset that he was being called to the stand. He claimed that he thought his tape-recorded interview with Barrere was covered by the anonymity granted to Crimestoppers callers under Louisiana law.
“Now I have to walk out them doors wondering what could happen to me and my family,” the man said.
At the request of his attorney, the New Orleans Advocate is not identifying the witness.
Despite the witness’s reluctance, prosecutors used his testimony to introduce his earlier recorded statement. In the statement, the man told police that he saw a man with short dreadlocks inside the Jaguar on Michoud Boulevard, while Sansom stood next to Nichols’ car.
That prompted Napoli to present the witness with a booking photo of Varnado.
“You would agree that those are short dreadlocks, correct?” the prosecutor said.
“That just look like the hair’s nappy,” the witness replied.
Later in the day, defense attorney John Fuller suggested that the dreadlocked man could have been Sansom’s brother, Trevone.
While Trevone Sansom denied involvement, his cellphone “pinged” a tower near the scene shortly after Nichols made her 911 call, Barrere said.
Fuller also noted that in one letter that Thayon Sansom thought would remain private, he told his brother, “Thanks for everything, including that night.”
Fuller asked the detective if Trevone Sansom has been arrested.
“No,” Barrere said. “He hasn’t been charged with anything. Yet.”