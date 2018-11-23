A Metairie youth sports coach accused of plying underage boys with alcohol and cuddling with them in bed has pleaded guilty to three counts of contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile and given a six-month suspended sentence.
Despite accusations that he had gotten into bed with three boys and was filmed "spooning" with one of them, Allen Joseph, 46, was only prosecuted on the charges related to giving them alcohol.
Joseph entered his plea before Judge Ellen Kovach in 24th Judicial District Court in Gretna on Nov. 14 and will be under house arrest and active probation for two years, according to court records. The judge ordered Joseph to have not contact with children or minors and complete any treatment recommended by the Jefferson Parish Human Services Authority. She also ordered the three six-month terms to be served concurrently.
Joseph, a longtime coach and referee at parish parks and playgrounds, was arrested in August 2017 and accused of having parties at his North Sibley Street home, where he served boys chocolate milk spiked with vodka, played "beer pong" with them and allowed them get severely intoxicated. It was later revealed that he had gotten into bed with the boys and "spooned" with them, pressing himself against on of them while he was being filmed by one of the boys.
A mother of one of the boy's friends saw the video on social media and called the authorities.
One of the boys said he had stayed overnight at Joseph's house several times and that the coach would get mad if the boy didn't share a bed with him. He said he believed Joseph had stuck his cellphone under the bathroom door to video record him using the restroom. The boy said Joseph never touched him sexually, but that there have been times he would have been too drunk to remember anything occurring.
Joseph denied having any sexual contact with the boys
In addition to the three counts of contributing to delinquency, Joseph was booked on a charge of indecent behavior with a juvenile, but that charge was not accepted by the Jefferson Parish District Attorney's Office.