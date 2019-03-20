A Central City man pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the hit-and-run death of a cyclist and 26 other crimes under an agreement with the Orleans Parish District Attorney’s Office that will see him sentenced to 33 years in prison.

Alvin Berfect, 29, admitted to the crime spree, which included the death of French Quarter sous chef Eddie Ray King while he was bicycling in Treme on Nov. 7, 2016, in front of Criminal District Court Judge Franz Zibilich.

The judge is set to formally sentence Berfect on March 29.

Police said King was biking home from his job at the Doris Metropolitan steakhouse when Berfect slammed into him in a stolen car near the intersection of N. Claiborne Avenue and St. Philip Street.

Berfect also robbed at least six people at gunpoint throughout the city in December 2016, police said.

He pleaded guilty to a long list of additional charges: two counts of felony illegal possession of stolen things, seven misdemeanor counts of illegal possession of stolen things, three counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm, one count of attempted access device fraud, two counts of obstruction of justice, one count of second-degree battery, two counts of introducing contraband into a correctional center and two counts of possession of contraband inside a correctional center or jail.

Assistant District Attorney Tiffany Tucker prosecuted the case.

Defense attorney Kevin Kelly represented Berfect.