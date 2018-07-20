Neilson Rizzuto, the man who plowed a truck into a crowd of spectators at the 2017 Endymion parade while driving drunk, was released from prison on Friday, his defense attorney confirmed.
In January, Criminal District Court Judge Benedict Willard sentenced Rizzuto to five years in prison but suspended one year and gave him credit for the 11 months in jail he had already served. He also ordered Rizzuto to serve one year of probation upon his release.
Rizzuto's early release was made possible by a state law that makes nonviolent offenders eligible for release when they have served 35 percent of their sentence with good behavior.
At least 32 people were injured when Rizzuto, 26, drove his pickup into a crowd at North Carrollton and Orleans avenues that was watching the Endymion parade roll by on the night of Feb. 25, 2017.
Screaming victims were left pinned under trucks or inside cars. Paramedics stationed nearby swung into action in a massive effort to save the victims’ lives. They ultimately succeeded, although many victims were left with gruesome injuries.
A city firefighter tackled Rizzuto to the ground after the crash. His blood alcohol content tested at .232 percent, nearly three times the legal limit.
At the time of Rizzuto's sentencing, several crash victims expressed disappointment at his punishment, which came at the end of one of the city's most high-profile criminal proceedings.
“I’m not happy with the sentence,” said Mario Basantes, a tourist from New York City who was injured along with his wife. “I’m not comfortable with it, because he’s only going to do six months, a year, and he’ll be back out on the street. I’m still not healed. I probably will never be healed.”
Basantes' pelvis was crushed on both sides in the crash.
Willard gave Rizzuto a five-year sentence for each of 11 felony counts of first-degree vehicular negligent injuring, and five months for each of 14 misdemeanor counts of vehicular negligent injuring. He ruled that all the sentences were to be served at the same time.
In a statement earlier this month, District Attorney Leon Cannizzaro said he shares the frustration of crash victims with the length of the sentence imposed by Willard.
“I would rather see more consideration given to crime victims than to those who harmed them through criminal acts,” he said.
In delivering the sentence, Willard said he had given consideration to the pain the victims have suffered.
“Many of these victims unfortunately suffer pain and have lifetime scars because of the actions of an individual who decided to drink and drive,” Willard said. “On the other hand, we have a defendant who appears in court and is free from any and all prior convictions, be it felony or misdemeanor.”
The judge ordered Rizzuto to attend Alcoholics Anonymous and Mothers Against Drunk Driving meetings after his release from prison. He also was ordered to write a letter to his victims.