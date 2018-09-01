An Orleans Parish grand jury returned an indictment Thursday accusing a 23-year-old New Orleans man of a string of sexual assaults last year.
Jordan Wilson, who has been in custody since his March 31 arrest, is now charged with first-degree rape, attempted first-degree rape, second-degree rape, aggravated kidnapping, first-degree robbery and misdemeanor sexual battery.
Wilson faces life imprisonment if convicted as charged. Criminal District Court Judge Robin Pittman raised his bail from $266,000 to $601,000.
Prosecutors said DNA evidence helped confirm that Wilson victimized three different women between September and December of 2017.
In the first incident, Wilson is accused of choking and attempting to rape a homeless woman in his apartment in the 2300 block of North Broad Street, near Interstate 610, on Sept. 20. He had met the woman at a bus stop, prosecutors said.
The attack stopped only when police knocked on the door, according to prosecutors. Wilson was arrested and jailed the same day. However, prosecutors said they refused charges against him on Nov. 17 because they were unable to locate the victim to pursue the case.
Authorities believe Wilson returned to violence almost immediately after his release. He is accused of raping a woman from his apartment complex on Nov. 19.
Next, investigators believe that Wilson and another man approached a 40-year-old woman at Kerlerec and North Johnson streets, in the 7th Ward, early on the morning of Dec. 4. Prosecutors said the men attacked her and stole her purse, cash and cell phone.
Investigators say one of the attackers then dragged the woman into a yard and raped her while threatening her with a blade. A DNA sample from the woman’s genital area matched Wilson, prosecutors said.
Authorities say that when Wilson was booked into jail on March 31, he committed one more crime by groping the breasts of a female Sheriff’s Office deputy.
Wilson was represented in Magistrate Court by the Orleans Public Defenders, according to court records.