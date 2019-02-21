A Metairie man was sentenced to 15 years in prison Thursday after admitting to shooting his ex-wife and injuring her in their Gillen Street home last year.
Richard Pick, 50, pleaded guilty-as-charged to the attempted second-degree murder of Kimberly Pick, who was his wife at the time of the March 10 incident.
The Picks were arguing that morning and she turned to walk away from him and he shot her, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office. One neighbor told investigators she heard between two and four gunshots and another said the couple's children were in the house at the time.
Pick was sentenced by Judge Lee Faulkner in 24th Judicial District Court in Gretna.
Attorney Tanya Picou Faia, who represented Pick, said after the sentencing that her client was remorseful and wanted to apologize to his ex-wife and their children, but she advised him against making any public statements because he is the defendant in a related civil trial.