The U.S. Supreme Court has declined to hear the appeal of Walter Reed, the former north shore district attorney who was convicted in May 2016 on 18 counts of corruption, according to Richard Simmons, Reed's attorney.

Reed remained out of jail while his appeal of his conviction went through the appeals process, and then received a further delay so that he could receive medical treatment.

But he reported to the federal prison in Morgantown, West Viriginia last month. He's doing "pretty well, in terms of adjusting," Simmons said. He is serving a four-year sentence.

Reed has been accepted to an alcohol-treatment program in prison, Simmons said.

Reed's appeal was always a long shot, Simmons added. Once the appeals court refused to entertain his appeal before the entire panel, Reed became resigned to going to prison, Simmons said.

