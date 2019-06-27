NO.REED.022719.0008.JPG

Walter Reed, center, the former district attorney for St. Tammany and Washington parishes, with attorney, Rick Simmons, left, and son Steven Reed, right, leaves the Hale Boggs Federal Building and United States Courthouse after Walter Reed was ordered to report to prison by April 1, after U.S. District Judge Eldon Fallon ruled that he can no longer wait out his appeals for corruption charges in New Orleans, La. Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019. Reed was found guilty of one count of conspiracy, seven counts of wire fraud, five counts of mail fraud, one count of money laundering and four counts of making false statements on tax returns.

 Advocate staff photo by MAX BECHERER

The U.S. Supreme Court has declined to hear the appeal of Walter Reed, the former north shore district attorney who was convicted in May 2016 on 18 counts of corruption, according to Richard Simmons, Reed's attorney.

Reed remained out of jail while his appeal of his conviction went through the appeals process, and then received a further delay so that he could receive medical treatment.

But he reported to the federal prison in Morgantown, West Viriginia last month. He's doing "pretty well, in terms of adjusting," Simmons said. He is serving a four-year sentence.

Reed has been accepted to an alcohol-treatment program in prison, Simmons said.

Reed's appeal was always a long shot, Simmons added. Once the appeals court refused to entertain his appeal before the entire panel, Reed became resigned to going to prison, Simmons said.

