Hours after a Lafayette man testified that he fired into a celebrating crowd in New Orleans only to defend himself from another gunman, lawyers gave closing arguments Friday in the first trial to come out of a 2016 mass shooting on Bourbon Street.

The melee, which happened as people packed the street after the Bayou Classic football game in late November, left nine people wounded and Baton Rouge tattoo artist Demontris Toliver dead.

Toliver did not know either of the two men who were caught on video taking wild shots at each other on the packed street, Travon "Tiki" Manuel and Jordan Clay.

Both men were charged with second-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder and obstruction of justice. Manuel's trial began on Tuesday in Orleans Parish Criminal District Court.

The shooting underscored the continuing threat of violence on New Orleans' most famous street. In 2014, another mass shooting on Bourbon had also left nine people wounded and one dead.

In his closing argument, Assistant District Attorney Daniel Smart said Manuel came to Bourbon Street in the early morning of Nov. 27, 2016, with a gun in his waistband and revenge on his mind.

Weeks earlier, he said, Clay had punched Manuel unconscious on a Lafayette basketball court. Smart said Manuel, who was illegally carrying a concealed gun, had a duty to retreat when they faced off again on Bourbon Street.

To say " 'I didn’t know any better than to bring a fully loaded, .40-caliber Glock 23 onto Bourbon Street' does not cut it in this city. It just doesn’t," Smart said. "He didn’t do it in self-defense, ladies and gentlemen. He did it because he got embarrassed. He got embarrassed in Lafayette."

But defense attorney Dedrick Moore said his client was responding to a threat in the heat of the moment. He accused prosecutors of stereotyping his client by bringing up the earlier fight in Lafayette. "That has nothing to do with what’s going on in the moment here," Moore said.

The shooting happened about 1:40 a.m. As revelers sipped from daiquiris and "hand grenades" around them, Manuel and Clay encountered each other and exchanged words. Video surveillance from a restaurant in the 100 block of Bourbon captured what happened next. Manuel walked away from Clay for a moment. Then he turned back — and the street erupted in gunfire.

Nearby, police officer Colleen Formanek, who testified Wednesday, was arresting a couple of drunks. Her body-worn camera captured the sudden sound of gunfire, and the sight of dozens of people dashing for safety. Formanek threw herself over the drunks to shield them from bullets, which injured a woman 20 feet behind her.

Prosecutors said Manuel fired six times. They theorized that based on where Toliver was standing, he was hit in the neck by one of Manuel's bullets. But Louisiana law does not require prosecutors to prove that someone actually fired a fatal round for them to be convicted of murder, as long as they are found to have been responsible for the gunplay.

Prosecutors repeatedly played the jury a slowed-down, zoomed-in version of the key surveillance video from the restaurant, but the two sides did not agree on what it meant. Prosecutors said it contained all the information the jury needed to convict Manuel, but defense attorneys said it did not show earlier threats against Manuel from Clay's camp.

The short, slim Manuel wore a dark suit and spoke in a soft voice as he testified for hours on Thursday night and Friday morning about his version of events. He claimed that Clay and another man from Lafayette, Deion Ben, were toting guns and threatening his friends.

"Everything just happened so fast," Manuel said. "Two people had guns, and when I see one shot go off, I started shooting."

Yet Assistant District Attorney Mike Trummel repeatedly confronted Manuel with the surveillance video. Trummel said it showed Manuel's muzzle flashing first. Only after Manuel's gun fired did the crowd on Bourbon Street begin to duck and run, Trummel said.

"The fire could have been simultaneous," Manuel said.

"You fired the bullet at the exact same moment?" Trummel replied.

"That could be," Manuel said.

Trummel also asked why Manuel had walked away briefly before the shooting. Manuel said he returned to retrieve a friend.

"We ain't just gonna leave the person we came with," Manuel said.

After the shooting, Manuel walked past cops racing to the scene and drove back to Lafayette. Days later, State Police investigator Anthony Pardo traced him to a home in Lafayette. Pardo said Manuel was visibly shaken when police arrived.

"You know, I was about to turn myself in," Manuel told Pardo, according to the detective's testimony. "I just wanted to say bye."

Inside a car that Manuel had just exited, police found another handgun with an extended magazine and a large bag of marijuana. On the stand Friday, Manuel admitted that he made money by selling pot.

Prosecutors allege that between the shooting and his arrest, Manuel disposed of the clothing he wore the night of the shooting and tried to hide his gun. Manuel denied it. He claimed that he never realized his gunfire had left anyone injured, despite wall-to-wall coverage of the shootout on local media.

Trummel also excoriated Manuel for what he said were lies during an interview with police, in which he claimed at one point that he had fired only warning shots.

Moore said Manuel, who lost his own cousin to gun violence in 2015, fibbed because he feared retribution in his violent Lafayette neighborhood.

On Thursday, the defense also called a friend who was with Manuel that morning, Army reservist Damonte Cormier. He said that Clay's gun went off first when Clay tripped and fell, setting off the larger exchange of shots. He also claimed that Ben, Clay's friend, had been threatening him.

Ben, who was wounded in the exchange, did not have a gun on him when he went to the hospital. Called to the stand along with the other surviving victims, Ben claimed he could not remember much from the night.

The defense portrayed him as a menace, however, playing the jury a video where he rapped under his stage name, "Benny Creep," about gun violence and stonewalling police.

The state repeatedly pointed to Manuel as the instigator of the shootout. That could come as welcome news to Clay, who was also charged with second-degree murder and other counts in 2017.

Judge Camille Buras severed the men's trials given their contradictory claims of self-defense. Clay, who has been in jail since his arrest, awaits trial.