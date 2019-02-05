A criminal court clerk in Orleans Parish who has accused Judge Byron C. Williams of sexual harassment is now taking aim at court officials, claiming they let earlier allegations against Williams slide before he went on to grope her.
In a new lawsuit filed Monday, the female clerk claims court officials were aware of prior complaints against Williams and created “a sexually hostile work environment” by failing to address them.
The clerk, who works for a different judge, blames the court for “allowing Judge Williams the opportunity to harass” her on several occasions. Williams is now on suspension from his duties.
Among the incidents she cites was one in 2017 in which she claims Williams reached around her and cupped her breast in his hand, then ran out of the room.
The Advocate generally does not name purported victims of sexual assault or harassment without their consent.
Williams, a former prosecutor who won a seat on the Criminal District Court bench in 2014, has denied the harassment allegations. Through an attorney, he has blamed a “misunderstanding” for the woman’s complaint about him grabbing her breast.
Rob Kazik, the court’s judicial administrator, did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the new lawsuit, which names the court itself as defendant.
The lawsuit does not specify the nature of the "inappropriate comments" she alleges were reported to the court previously regarding the judge.
Williams, 64, agreed last summer to an interim suspension while the Louisiana Judiciary Commission, an arm of the Louisiana Supreme Court, weighs at least two complaints over his behavior on and off the bench.
Williams also is accused of making off-color remarks from the bench during weekly drug court hearings, including unsolicited comments on the appearance of female lawyers.
The status of those complaints, first lodged against Williams more than 18 months ago, is uncertain. The Judiciary Commission acts in secret unless it issues a recommendation for public discipline to the Louisiana Supreme Court.
The new lawsuit follows one the clerk filed last year against Williams over the same alleged conduct.
In the earlier suit, she alleged that Williams first harassed her in 2014, slapping her behind as they left his campaign headquarters. Then, in 2015, she claims, she spoke with Williams in the courthouse hallway and as she turned away, "Judge Williams stated, 'Yeah, I started to tap that ass then.'”
She took it as a threat to sexually assault her, she claimed.
Civil District Judge Nakisha Ervin-Knott threw out those allegations, ruling that the clerk had lodged them too late.
But Ervin-Knott declined to dismiss the clerk's most alarming allegation against Williams: that she was sitting at her desk in July 2017 when she "suddenly and shockingly felt a hand cupping one of her breasts from underneath and rubbing upwards. Startled, she looked up ... and saw Judge Williams running out of her office,” the lawsuit claims.
She promptly reported the incident to Kazik, the lawsuit states.
A retired judge, Dennis Waldron, is presiding over Williams' docket while he remains suspended with pay. Williams' six-year term on the bench is up next year.