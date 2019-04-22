Ever since Dermell Lewis posted an eye-popping $1.3 million bail in an attempted murder case, New Orleans authorities have been trying to send him back to jail.

They swung and missed last week.

Lewis, 40, walked out of court in an ankle monitor on Thursday after he spent nearly two weeks in jail because the Orleans Parish District Attorney’s Office claimed that he had violated his bail conditions.

Some observers likened the huge bail that he posted to the $1 million bail that Central City crime lord Telly Hankton made in 2008.

The indictment handed up against Lewis last year, court records and a New Orleans Police Department detective’s testimony this month all demonstrate that he has been under intense scrutiny.

The NOPD; federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; and FBI investigators have surveilled a funeral, peeked inside a Lewis family house in Baton Rouge and checked on business entities from Texas to Georgia they allege are linked to him.

Authorities say Lewis and two others tried to kill a man on May 24 in what prosecutors called an “assassination attempt.” Police say surveillance cameras caught them loading up a truck with weapons. Next, they unleashed 23 rounds from an assault rifle and a .40-caliber handgun on a man amid afternoon traffic in the 3300 block of Gen. de Gaulle Drive in Algiers, police allege.

That man survived, as did another man who was also wounded in the attack, police said.

Prosecutors said in one court filing that Lewis was found to be a “major contributor” to DNA on a hat found at the scene.

Lewis is charged with attempted second-degree murder and other counts. He has pleaded not guilty.

He was arrested in Atlanta on Nov. 28 after a five-month manhunt. He filed his $1.3 million bail on March 19 and was released with electronic monitoring. He said he would live at a relative’s residence in Baton Rouge and work at a restaurant.

In two weeks, however, he was back behind bars at the Orleans Justice Center. Criminal District Court Judge Franz Zibilich temporarily revoked his bail after prosecutors alleged that Lewis lied about where he was living.

Investigators had been watching Lewis’ movements closely since his release on bail, according to testimony that NOPD Detective Guy Swalm gave at an April 11 court hearing.

Swalm said law enforcement dropped by the restaurant in Baton Rouge where Lewis said he worked, which appeared to be closed, and the house where he said he would live, which appeared to be vacant.

Assistant District Attorneys Alex Calenda and Irena Zajickova argued that was enough to keep Lewis in jail until a trial along with co-defendants Corey Major and Gerald Parker. A trial date has not been set.

Defense attorney Brant Mayer chalked the wrong address for the house up to “miscommunication” with family members. He said the restaurant is open only on weekends, not when police visited.

“The one address that Mr. Lewis ever provided was the address to the monitoring company, and that address was correct,” Mayer said. “He's still presumed innocent.”

Zibilich said he was skeptical that the state had provided clear evidence that Lewis violated his bail conditions. After a hearing Wednesday, he ordered Lewis released under 24/7 electronic monitoring at a Baton Rouge address.