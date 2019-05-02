A panel of U.S. 5th Circuit Court of Appeals judges heard arguments Thursday about whether it’s a conflict of interest for New Orleans Magistrate Judge Harry Cantrell to set bails that pad his budget.

A lower court judge found in August that Cantrell routinely failed to conduct thorough hearings and consider alternatives to cash bails, and also had an unconstitutional conflict of interest in paying for his staff and office expenses through a 1.8 percent bail fee.

The fee once brought in about $1 million a year for the court’s operating budget, called the judicial expense fund.

Cantrell acknowledged that he had to shape up his courtroom procedures -- but he appealed the part of U.S. District Judge Eldon Fallon’s decision that said he had an inherent conflict of interest.

Sitting in the circuit court’s Camp Street courthouse, Cantrell watched as three judges asked his attorney why it was acceptable for him to set bails then spend the resulting revenue.

“He has participated in assessing the bail, then participates in a very important way in deciding how to spend the money,” said Judge Edith Jones, a Ronald Reagan appointee.

Jones sat on the panel with Judges Patrick Higginbotham, a Gerald Ford appointee, and Gregg Costa, a Barack Obama appointee.

Cantrell’s lawyer, Mindy Nunez Duffourc, said that while the average person might be tempted by the bail fees’ contribution to the court budget, the average judge would hold true to their oath of office.

While the bail fees pay for everything from staff salaries to coffee and water, Cantrell's check is cut by the state.

“I think if it were paying the judge’s salary, that would be a direct personal interest. Whereas here, the interest is institutional,” Nunez Duffourc said.

Nevertheless, Costa said he could see how judges might be tempted to set more or higher bails to hold onto their employees.

“To me, that's a very strong incentive, if you're concerned that your staff isn't going to get paid,” he said.

Meanwhile, the judges questioned an attorney for the indigent defendants who were the plaintiffs in the civil rights lawsuit against Cantrell whether a federal judge had the authority to issue a declaration that Cantrell had a conflict of interest.

Jones also asked Eric Foley of the MacArthur Justice Center in New Orleans how Cantrell would have a conflict of interest if he made a “by the book” determination in setting bails that considered a defendant’s individual circumstances.

“There’s unfortunately still a possible temptation that exists to maintain the revenue at a higher level,” Foley said.

Even if Cantrell wins his appeal on the conflict of interest question, he still faces a legal fight in Fallon's court. Attorneys for the indigent plaintiffs say that Cantrell has not been living up to his promise to consider defendants' ability to pay and alternatives to money bail.

Cantrell has yet to formally respond to that claim.

Thursday’s hearing was the second time this week that federal appellate judges considered criminal court costs in New Orleans. On Tuesday, a separate panel heard an appeal from the Criminal District Court judges a judge’s ruling which forbade them from assessing whether criminal convicts have enough income to pay fines and fees.

Bail fees on pre-trial defendants once accounted for about a quarter of the court’s discretionary budget, while the post-conviction fines and fees made up another quarter.

The fact that separate appellate panels heard one appeal from Cantrell and another from district judges creates the potential for a split decision.

If that happens, the losing party in either case could ask the entire 5th Circuit to consider the overall, interconnected issue of court costs.

Although New Orleans relies on court costs to an unusual extent, courts across Louisiana use fees to fund their operations.

Last month a state Supreme Court advisory panel issued draft reports recommending that Louisiana step away from its “user pays” system. The panel noted that the court cost decisions from Fallon and U.S. District Judge Sarah Vance represented a threat to the entire system.

“This isn’t just Orleans Parish,” Jones said during the hearing. “It’s every parish in Louisiana, right?”