Bowing to pressure from lawyers for poor defendants, New Orleans Magistrate Judge Harry Cantrell this week agreed to overhaul the way he sets bail.

In an effort to prevent people from being jailed solely because they don't have enough money, Cantrell now must follow a four-page procedure that requires him to ask recent arrestees about their finances, consider non-cash alternatives to bail and hold an extensive hearing if defendants could be detained.

U.S. District Judge Eldon Fallon signed off on the procedure on Thursday, a day after Cantrell reached an agreement with civil rights lawyers. The deal will also apply to magistrate court commissioners.

The agreement, known as a consent judgment, neutralizes for now one prong of a legal dispute involving Cantrell. However, the judge still has an appeal pending at the U.S. 5th Circuit Court of Appeals over Fallon’s ruling that he has an inherent conflict of interest in setting bail.

“This consent judgment is a victory for our clients and for the city of New Orleans as a whole,” Eric Foley, an attorney with the MacArthur Justice Center, said in a statement. “Our clients are pretrial arrestees who are presumed innocent. They should never be held in jail just because they can’t afford to pay an arbitrary amount of money.”

Advocates first filed suit against Cantrell in 2017, arguing that he had a conflict in setting bails that help pay for court operations through a 1.8 percent fee. They also said he skipped over making individual determinations about whether defendants could actually post bail, and whether they posed a danger to the public if released.

The lawsuit was part of a larger assault from lawyers and activists against the city's “user pays” criminal justice system, which leans on fines and fees that are largely paid by indigent defendants to fund criminal justice agencies.

Fallon sided with the civil rights lawyers in the Cantrell case last year. But he left the specific implementation of his decision up to the magistrate judge.

Even in the wake of Fallon’s decision, advocates argued in a March legal filing, Cantrell routinely failed to live up to his obligation to conduct specialized hearings into defendants’ finances, and to consider alternatives to jail ahead of trial.

In one case, Cantrell set bail at $10,000 for a homeless man who had written in marker on the side of a drug store, despite warnings from the man’s lawyers that it amounted to a detention order.

In another instance, Cantrell gave no explanation as he set a $10,000 bail for a high school student accused of a vehicle burglary.

The civil rights lawyers asked Fallon to issue an injunction against Cantrell. That could have been the first step in seeking to hold him in contempt.

The injunction request also could have led to the unusual spectacle of Cantrell testifying in another judge’s courtroom about how he sets bail.

The consent judgment reached this week puts an end the injunction request and the need for Cantrell to explain why he did what he did in the homeless man’s case and others. However, Cantrell could still be held in contempt of he fails to follow through on its procedure.

Mindy Nunez Duffourc, an attorney for Cantrell, said he was pleased that the two sides had been able to reach the settlement.

A major sticking point was whether the procedure would burden Cantrell with time-consuming rules. Nunez Duffourc said the final agreement could have the effect of making initial bail hearings "a little bit longer."

Meanwhile, both sides in the bail fee lawsuit are awaiting a ruling from the 5th Circuit on the question of whether Cantrell has an inherent conflict of interest in setting bail.

A separate 5th Circuit panel is also set to rule on an appeal of U.S. District Judge Sarah Vance’s decision, in response to a different lawsuit, that Orleans Parish Criminal District Court judges cannot be impartial in determining the ability of convicts to pay fines and fees before the convicts are jailed for non-payment, because the judges receive operating expenses from those court costs.

Earlier this week, the Vera Institute of Justice in New Orleans issued a report calling for the elimination of cash bail and conviction costs altogether by using city funds to buttress the court’s budget instead.

Vera said doing away with the practice would put an end to the parallel lawsuits against Cantrell and the Criminal District Court judges.

