Curtis Joseph admitted that he’d taken heroin and cocaine before a gunshot roused him from his slumber on an Upper 9th Ward sofa. He also said his drug habit helped him earn a 10-year sentence for stealing from a Walmart.

But as Joseph locked eyes with Dwight “Dutty” Harvey in court on Tuesday, he said there was no doubt that Harvey shot him and killed his friend, Aaron “Ed” Martin, on Jan. 18, 2015.

“He said nothing. Just looked at me,” Joseph said in his low, gravelly voice. “He’s just pulling the trigger with a smirk on his face, shooting.”

Harvey, 38, is on trial in Orleans Parish Criminal District Court this week on second-degree murder, obstruction of justice and other charges.

Judge Darryl Derbigny is overseeing the case.

+15 For Shaun Ferguson, a West Bank police 'brotherhood' helped drive his rise to NOPD chief Beat cop Shaun Ferguson was patrolling near the Fischer housing development after midnight in 2001 when he heard the words that still haunt hi…

Prosecutors say they don’t know why Harvey shot his longtime acquaintances Joseph and Martin, who died inside a house in the 1600 block of Montegut Street that he had been renovating.

But they told jurors that Joseph’s word, and the fact that Harvey fled the city after the shooting, should be enough to send Harvey to prison for life despite Harvey’s claim of self-defense.

In her opening statement, Assistant District Attorney Sarah Dawkins said that police tracked Harvey to an Avoyelles Parish motel room four days after the shooting.

In a rambling, hourlong interview, Harvey told homicide detectives that he wasn’t there when Martin got shot. Later during the interview, he said he shot Martin and Joseph to save his own life.

“This isn’t a waterboarding. This isn’t a torture. This is a little more than an hour, a very nonconfrontational interview,” Dawkins said. “If you ask someone the same question more than once, the truth doesn’t change. Dwight Harvey’s testimony changes multiple, multiple times.”

However, in his opening statement and his cross-examination of Joseph, defense attorney Tom Shlosman made the case that a heroin hound with a long rap sheet couldn’t be trusted.

“You cannot trust a thief. Sounds like common sense, doesn’t it? That’s exactly what the prosecutors and the detectives have done in this case, and that’s exactly what they are trying to get you to do,” he said.

Wearing an orange jumpsuit on the stand, Joseph said that after the gunshot woke him, he spotted his friend Martin mortally wounded.

+2 Man charged in 2017 murder, robbery of United Cabs driver, at last solving high-profile case Authorities on Thursday announced that they have charged a man in the 2017 slaying of a United Cabs taxi driver, tentatively solving what had …

Joseph said his question about what was happening was greeted by gunshots. He was wounded twice. Only a pause in the action, when Harvey’s .380 handgun ran out of bullets, allowed Joseph to flee the house through a window for a neighbor’s porch, where he collapsed.

Joseph said the last he saw of Harvey was the gunman jumping into a Chevrolet Tahoe and zipping away.

Shlosman admitted that it was poor decision-making for his client to flee the scene, fail to call the cops and deny at first that he was on Montegut Street when he was caught.

But he still maintained that his client was acting in self-defense. At one point during his opening statement, he asked Harvey, who's short of stature, to stand for the jury.

“Curtis Joseph is much bigger, much stronger and much much more aggressive than Dwight Harvey. That’s important,” he said. “There is no question about the fact that Dwight was acting in self-defense that day.”