If it were up to Kathy Zeitoun, her ex-husband would be locked up until peace comes to Syria.
But that’s not what happened.
Abdulrahman Zeitoun, a New Orleans painting contractor who became a Katrina literary hero until he was accused of trying to beat Kathy Zeitoun to death with a tire iron on Prytania Street – was ordered deported last week by an immigration judge, but then freed Thursday afternoon from federal detention.
That’s because Zeitoun’s native country of Syria, which he left decades ago before arriving to the U.S. aboard an oil tanker, is a nation engulfed in a war with no end in sight, and no diplomatic relations in place to facilitate his deportation there. Zeitoun, 60, who completed a 4-year Louisiana prison sentence in March from a felony stalking conviction, can remain free in the U.S. as an unlawful resident, stripped of his green card.
He'll be subject to federal supervision, and possible re-detention or deportation, indefinitely.
Zeitoun is now among several thousand immigrant felons who are living illegally in the country while under deportation orders that have been deemed impossible to execute, at least for the time being.
Bryan Cox, ICE spokesman for the southern region, said he couldn’t discuss details of Zeitoun’s immigration proceedings but confirmed that a judge on Sept. 19 ordered him removed from the country, and that he was released Thursday afternoon.
Cox said such releases are required under federal law for “an individual for whom there is not a significant likelihood of removal in the foreseeable future.”
That’s the standard set in a 2001 U.S. Supreme Court decision that found that indefinite detention of immigrants who are under deportation orders is unconstitutional except in extreme circumstances.
“We can’t just detain people with no foreseeable chance of actually deporting them,” said Laila Hlass, an immigration law professor at Tulane University.
“It’s the physical inability to deport someone. You need to have some kind of travel documents and need to fly a plane and land it near there, and put people over the border, or fly into that country. There’s no way to toss someone out of a parachute.”
Cox, of ICE, agreed, saying those immigrants must be "readmitted into that country by government officials and accepted as a citizen there. We have to transfer them into that country. In a place like Syria, the infrastructure doesn't exist for that to happen."
It's a lesser-known wrinkle of immigration enforcement, amid a focus by President Trump on the public safety implications of loose borders, that immigrant felons are regularly ordered deported, only to be released for lack of any takers.
Just how many fit that category is uncertain. ICE did not immediately respond to a request for the number of criminally convicted aliens who have been released in the U.S. who, like Zeitoun, are under deportation orders.
A 2016 ICE report to a House committee said the agency had more than 86,000 criminal releases in the previous three years, though the annual number had slid to fewer than 20,000 by 2015. In that year, two-thirds of those criminal releases were legally required, according to the ICE director at the time, Sarah Saldana. The largest category of convictions for those immigrants was driving while intoxicated; about one in eight convictions were for violent offenses.
News of Zeitoun's imminent release sent Kathy Zeitoun into a panic this week, unsure how to gird against a violent run-in with her ex, she said. She said they still own property together, the result of his refusal to agree on how to split it up.
“Now I have to look around and hope nobody jumps from out of the bushes,” she said. “I’m so tired of it, really. I can’t run. I’m not physically able to defend myself if he comes after me. Which means I have to carry a weapon. What is the purpose of going through all these trials just to let him go like that? I mean, at this moment, he’s illegal.”
Kathy Zeitoun said that she and two of her five children testified remotely last week at a hearing in which Abdulrahman sought relief from a deportation order but was denied. The same judge would have ruled that Zeitoun's stalking conviction qualified as an "aggravated felony" under federal immigration law, making him eligible for deportation, legal experts say.
He wouldn't be eligible for asylum because of the severity of the crime, they said, though he likely also sought other types of relief from deportation, said Hiroko Kusuda, a Loyola University law professor who has represented numerous immigrant detainees before the same Oakdale court.
One would require him to show "a clear probability of persecution" should he return to Syria, and the other "a clear probability" of being tortured by or with approval of the Syrian government.
In any case, Kathy Zeitoun said, the judge denied the request, prompting a swift release eight days later that unnerved her.
"Why are they not holding him? They took away my prep time. At least I’d have time to get money together to put cameras on my house, buy another gun or a Taser," she said.
Abdulrahman Zeitoun, once literary post-Katrina hero, again places fate in hands of criminal court judge
She said she'd been told that he could be held for at least another 90 days had ICE chosen to take its time.
Immigration lawyers agreed, saying it's common for ICE to stretch detentions to six months past the date of a "final order of removal," in some cases putting it on detainees to find workarounds, such as another country willing to accept them.
Kusuda said she had "not seen anybody released, really" before a 90-day "post-removal" period that gives ICE time to draw up deportation papers.
"ICE always keeps those people at least three months. After which they will start considering release as long as he doesn't pose a danger to the community," she said. "They can fight it and say this guy's extremely dangerous."
At six months, detainees have a right to habeas corpus relief, but that fight can drag out for months longer, she said. Legal advocacy groups are fighting such extended detentions across the South and the country.
Cox said ICE considers "several factors" when evaluating continued detention, including "risk of flight, danger to the community, and whether there is a significant likelihood of removal in the reasonably foreseeable future."
He said those considerations apply to criminal and noncriminal aliens alike who are subject to final orders of removal, "although the severity of an alien’s crimes is a relevant factor when considering whether continued detention is appropriate."
The Zeitouns became literary darlings with the 2009 publication of "Zeitoun," which cast them as endearing protagonists in a story of injustice and endurance in post-Katrina New Orleans.
Penned by acclaimed author Dave Eggers, the best-seller portrayed Abdulrahman Zeitoun as the stoic victim of a criminal justice system that came unglued in the immediate aftermath of Hurricane Katrina.
The book chronicled the couple’s life before and after Zeitoun was arrested on a bogus charge and sat locked away for months after helping shuttle his neighbors to safety through fetid floodwaters and keeping abandoned dogs in his neighborhood fed.
But according to Kathy Zeitoun, the plaudits and money that came with the book's popularity stoked a controlling streak in her husband that she said showed up in episodes of physical abuse doled out over years.
“Not just the fame from the book, but the way people were talking to him, just that he’s this wonderful thing,” she said. “Most people can handle that, but the more money he was given, the more properties he acquired…we were no longer worthy.”
It got worse, she said, after she left him and took her children to live in one of several properties the couple owned together. In March 2011 police responded to the home and Kathy reported that he'd barged in, shoved her face to the floor and punched her in the back of the head before their daughter kicked him off and he left. It was then she reported earlier beatings by her husband.
Then, in July 2012, Abdulrahman Zeitoun allegedly blocked her vehicle outside of her lawyer’s office on Prytania Street, got out and beat her with a tire iron on the sidewalk.
Prosecutors charged him with attempted murder and solicitation for murder, claiming he’d later offered a fellow jail inmate $20,000 to kill her. But Orleans Parish Criminal District Judge Frank Marullo, who has since retired, acquitted Zeitoun in a bench trial on those charges, refusing to believe the alleged hit man, or that prosecutors had proved that Zeitoun had tried to kill her with the iron.
Zeitoun’s refusal to steer clear of Kathy Zeitoun or their children led Orleans Parish District Attorney Leon Cannizzaro’s office to prosecute him again, this time for felony stalking, under a 2014 indictment that combined several allegations that he had violated a protective order.
By the time Judge Keva Landrum-Johnson found him guilty and sentenced him on the stalking charge in 2016, Zeitoun had sat in jail for nearly two years, his bond revoked.
Zeitoun’s state sentence ended in March at Allen Correctional Center, where ICE officials picked him up on a detainer and held him in Oakdale pending "removal" proceedings.
A cousin, Fouad Zeton, pledged to help him appeal the immigration judge's order, and he blamed Kathy Zeitoun’s greed for the legal troubles that have left Abdulrahman Zeitoun behind bars for most of the past six years.
“He’s the father of her children. She wanted to break him. She succeeded,” Zeton said. “I’m not defending him because he’s my cousin. He’s a great guy, a believer. He has a great attitude. I will support him if I have to for the rest of his life.”
Zeton said his cousin had applied to become a U.S. citizen in the past but failed the test.