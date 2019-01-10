A Gretna man was indicted Thursday by a Jefferson Parish grand jury on a charge of first-degree rape.
Darryl T. Smith, 36, is accused of raping a child, now 6-years old, during the 12 months ending May 17, 2018.
Smith was charged in November with domestic abuse battery and criminal damage to property stemming from an incident on June 11.
First-degree rape of a juvenile carries a mandatory life sentence upon conviction. Smith is being held in the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center on a $750,000 bond.
The case was allotted to Judge Conn Regan in 24th Judicial District Court.