At least 10 times during a three-year period beginning in 2014, Jefferson Parish building code inspector Alton McClinton took bribes of hundreds of dollars in return for ignoring property code violations or signing off on site inspections that he had not performed, he admitted Wednesday in federal court.

McClinton's admission came as he pleaded guilty in front of U.S. District Judge Jay Zainey to a single charge of using the internet with intent to carry out an unlawful activity — in this case, accepting bribes.

He could receive up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine during a sentencing hearing July 30, but Zainey likely will consider a lighter punishment given McClinton's decision to plead guilty without a trial.

Jefferson Parish building inspector took bribes for favorable reports, feds claim A Jefferson Parish building inspector took bribes in return for ignoring code violations or signing off on building inspections that he hadn’t…

McClinton's attorney, Dylan Utley, declined comment after his client's guilty plea.

A four-page document that summarizes the case against McClinton doesn't clarify whether the charge against him resulted from a wider probe focusing on any additional people.

McClinton, who acknowledged receiving a total of about $3,000 in bribes, quit his job earlier this year.

McClinton's job was to ensure structures in Jefferson were in compliance with parish building codes and to issue citations for any violations. But on at least 10 occasions from January 2014 to August 2017, authorities said, he demanded between $150 and $500 to either overlook violations or issue favorable inspection reports for structures he had not visited.

Almost all of the payments were in cash, except once, when a person seeking a passing inspection report gave McClinton a check, Assistant U.S. Attorney Jordan Ginsberg wrote in the case summary — known as a "factual basis" — that McClinton signed.

McClinton would then enter the phony building inspection information into an online system known as "MyPermit." He would also send reports of his fraudulent findings to colleagues who uploaded them into another internet-based parish system.

The factual basis offered one example of McClinton's scheme in action. An unidentified person who was given a citation for performing renovations on a home in Gretna without the necessary permit paid McClinton $150 to erase the violation from the parish's computer systems.

The document noted that multiple "unnamed representatives of Jefferson Parish" were ready to testify against McClinton if he went to trial.

McClinton worked for the parish for 11 years before he stepped down in January and was charged in February. He was paid about $46,000 during his last full year.

Shortly after McClinton was charged, Parish President Mike Yenni said parish Inspection and Code Enforcement Director Aimee Vallot would conduct an internal investigation into the case separate from the one built by federal authorities. The Yenni administration hasn’t said whether that investigation turned up anything the feds didn't know.

McClinton will remain free on an unsecured bond of $25,000 until his sentencing, Zainey said.